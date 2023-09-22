Lots of big businesses offer services for entrepreneurs, but which ones go above and beyond? We looked at hundreds of America's largest businesses, and identified the 50 companies with the most notable, active programs — from who is giving the most generous grants, to who is running the most lucrative accelerators, to who is working the hardest to make their knowledge and services intelligible and affordable for small businesses trying to grow.

Grants

There's nothing quite like cash. Here, we highlight corporations that are giving away funds (and resources) to small businesses. Some programs focus on certain demographics or industries, but there's something for everyone.

Accelerators

Want to level up, or scale up? Look into one of these programs designed to fast-track small businesses. Some are more involved or advanced than others, but there are options for every kind of founder wanting to learn.

Technology, Finance and Marketing

Looking for tools and savings? Many big businesses strive to make their services accessible to small businesses by providing solutions tailored to your needs, often at complimentary or discounted rates.

Courses and Learning Resources

Hungering for knowledge? Big businesses have a wealth of expertise, and many want to make their know-how available to smaller business owners. From handy 101 guides to free online courses, here's where to start learning.

