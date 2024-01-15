William Zuniga wanted a side gig that would help him meet new people — and he found a very lucrative one.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features William Zuniga, former UPS manager turned loan signing agent and owner of SignDocsToday. He's also an alumnus of the Loan Signing System training program.

Image Credit: Courtesy of William Zuniga

When did you retire from UPS?

I qualified for an early retirement from UPS in March 2018 after working for more than 30 years as a manager.

When did you start your side hustle, and what inspired it?

It all began in February 2019. I wanted to do something that would allow me to interact with people. But I wanted something where I could control my own schedule and not report to anyone. I was looking for something with flexibility.

Related: She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

It wasn't just a side hustle for me but a new opportunity to keep me busy on a flex-time basis and learn a new skill. I followed what most people do when starting a notary business by purchasing the National Notary Association courses. I wasn't that impressed by the NNA course I bought, so I decided to invest in the Loan Signing System course and join a community that provided an opportunity for regular online communication with positive feedback.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

Some of my biggest challenges were not knowing the notarial laws and figuring out how to navigate a set of loan documents without looking like a rookie. But purchasing the course and attending many local LSS meetups throughout Southern California during my first couple of years allowed me to meet like-minded people in the industry and learn and mirror the success of others.

Related: This Arizona Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Immediately Earned More Than Her Full-Time Job: 'Much Better Than $40,000'

How long did it take you to begin seeing consistent monthly revenue? At what point did you decide to transition from side hustle to full-time business?

I noticed this could be a lucrative business in April 2019, but it did not take off until June 2019 after attending my first LSS conference. I also noticed that I could not help as many clients on a daily basis once I started to grow, so I decided to start my own signing service in April 2021.

How much average annual revenue does the business bring in now?

My signing business, Sign Docs Today Signing Service, has reached north of $500,000 annually over the last couple of years.

What do you enjoy most about running your business?

What I truly enjoy about running a signing service is the ability to logistically locate the right notaries for my clients regardless of the location and time of signing. I have a logistics background from UPS, and I believe it's an advantage over other competitors. We can problem-solve for my clients' last-minute requests and also have the ability to help other notaries make additional income and grow their businesses. We also take pride in teaching and giving other newer notaries the opportunity for signings as these notaries become loyal to our business.

Related: This Former Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Made More Than $22,000 in One Month: 'I Have Never Been More Fulfilled'

What's your advice for other side-hustlers who hope to turn their ventures into successful businesses?

Believe in yourself and simply go for it. Anyone with a pulse can do it if you set your mind to it. There is plenty of opportunity for everyone out there, but you have to hustle in the beginning. The people who put in the work will get the desired results. If you're the type of person who expects easy and quick results, you will fail at this, as you would fail with anything else.