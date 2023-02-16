A YouTube Side Hustle Might Just be What You Need in This Economy

Learn what it takes to set up a channel and get your side hustle off the ground.

By Entrepreneur Store

In just the second quarter of 2021, YouTube reached 2.5 billion active users, according to their reporting. That means it is one of the most popular apps in the world, behind Google and Facebook. And a lot of people make a lot of money on YouTube. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn't have to take lots of time to start making money on the platform. And in this economy, it feels like a good time to create a side hustle.

You just need to find the right advice. Allow us to introduce The 2023 All-One-One YouTube Masterclass Bundle. This stellar bundle is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to understand how YouTube can become their new side hustle without much time or money. And it's on sale.

This comprehensive masterclass is made up of 12 courses, which is 53 hours of learning. By the end of them all, you'll have a stellar roadmap with which you can kick off a great source of revenue.

Get started with the YouTube Academy 2023: Complete Beginner to Pro Step-by-Step, which guides you through the steps of kicking off your channel. It has 4.7 stars out of five on average, so you can trust that it's well-liked.

Once you figure out what your channel will be about and set it up, you can graduate to the many other stellar courses in this masterclass, like YouTube Marketing with YouTube Ads for Beginners. One of the most exciting courses in the training is YouTube Secrets: Build a 7-Figure Funnel with YouTube, which is incredibly valuable to make your videos stand out and turn them into money-makers.

The 2023 All-One-One YouTube Masterclass Bundle typically costs $2,400, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $48.96.

