Imagine this: You're crafting your very own novel anywhere in the world, already visualizing the bookshop shelves lined with copies of your newly minted book.

You're nestled in a bustling café, surrounded by the delicious aroma of freshly brewed coffee, the melody of clacking keyboard keys and the rush of your imagination flowing like waves crashing in an ocean. Whether you're in an East London café by the canal, the Tuscan hills or a garden center café in Maui, Hawaii, you can work from anywhere in the world, your writing venture all the while supporting what you want to get out of life. If this sounds appealing, keep on reading.

How do you make this dream a reality? The answer may be in the captivating realm of authorpreneurs.

Writing a novel and transforming it into a thriving business can be both thrilling and intimidating. But anything can be possible with a passion for writing anywhere in the world and the drive to bring your publishing vision to life. So, let's embark on this journey together and explore some strategies for achieving success as a novelist and an entrepreneur. The thrilling moment arrives when these two facets — writing and building a business — merge and blend, enabling you to become a successful authorpreneur.

Becoming the storyteller, the novelist

First, we need to write a book. Easier said than done, right? But it can be, simply because we all have interesting stories to share and our creative imagination that can be explored. Therefore, seeing the trail of the ink on paper or hearing the melodic sound of the keyboard is far better than pondering. Start writing those words. Here are three key areas that might help you start as a novelist.

1. Unearth your unique voice:

This means letting go of your fears and allowing your creativity to run wild. Write about what matters for you, what ignites the fire in your soul. We all have a unique voice; discover yours — the one that sets you apart from everybody else.

2. Embrace learning and growing:

There isn't such a thing as "the best formula" when writing a book, but there is a form or structure that could help you start. So much literature has been written on storytelling and writing crafts, including courses and seminars you can attend. Being a voracious reader is a must, and it is so much fun to learn, research, broaden your knowledge and enjoy creating characters and scenes. I attended a four-day story crafting seminar a few months ago and will join a weeklong writing retreat in Italy this year. The learning never ends.

3. Make writing a continuous improvement process:

Writing a novel should be viewed as a marathon, not a sprint, requiring perseverance and determination to build strength and improve with each step. Tenacity is no less important than talent — perhaps more significant for success. Talent alone will not write that book, but perseverance will push you to expand your horizons and allow you to gain valuable experience.

Becoming the authorpreneur

So, you authored a riveting novel, but now it needs to connect with its readers. Self-publishing is indeed a business; consider upfront costs such as editing, cover design, website development, marketing and more.

Here are three key areas that will help you as authorpreneurs.

1. Master the business of self-publishing:

Writing is just one facet of being a successful authorpreneur. You must also thoroughly understand the publishing industry and determine how to publish your book. I learn from successful self-publishing authors, my husband being one. I also combine years of business acumen with improving my book publishing journey.

There are workshops and a vast network of self-publishing authors and industry professionals to help you gain the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed. I am joining a self-publishing seminar in London and another in Las Vegas this year. The learning never ends, and it is undoubtedly exhilarating.

2. Visualize a roadmap:

As with any other business, having a plan and clarity of what's ahead helps me to assess my capacity and supports how I manage my time. Having a roadmap helps as I have my annual goals and a high-level plan for the next three years. It is my big picture. I might derail here and there, but that is also part of the journey. Life happens; coffee helps.

3. Have a marketing plan:

While publishing your first book is undoubtedly a great accomplishment, subsequent books can pave the way to see you become a successful authorpreneur. However, even if your book is exceptional, effective marketing is still necessary so that your story reaches its readers.

Get social media working for you, and learn from unconventional success stories. Publishing one book will be great, but your second or third book will illuminate your path to becoming a successful authorpreneur.

From dreams to books on shelves and beyond

The journey of a first-time novelist and entrepreneur is an exciting and fulfilling adventure. With dedication and a willingness to embrace a new path, it can lead to beautiful possibilities. So, grab your pen, laptop and coffee cup, and start writing your success story.

Picture this: You are sitting at a table behind impressive piles of books, and your fans are lining up to get their autographed copies. Imagine the possibilities open to you as you pen your next book somewhere around the world that you always dreamed of going.

Drumroll, please; you've now entered the fascinating world of being a nomadic authorpreneur.