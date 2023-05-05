How to Get Your First Meeting With a Top Venture Capitalist

Use Intro.co to speak directly with partners at Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 776, TCV, and more.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of startups, having the right guidance can make all the difference. This is where the Intro platform comes into play, offering unparalleled access to the world's most in-demand experts for one-on-one video calls. If you're looking to grow your business, build a successful product, or fundraise, look no further.

Here are 7 exceptional venture capitalists you can book on Intro for personalized advice.

Andrew Chen - General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Andrew Chen specializes in consumer technology investments, including social, marketplace, entertainment, and more. As a General Partner at the prestigious venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, his expertise can provide you with valuable insights into the world of startups and help you make the right decisions for your business.

Book a meeting with Andrew Chen

Damir Becirovic - Investor at Index Ventures

Damir Becirovic is an investor at Index Ventures, a venture capital firm with an impressive portfolio including Robinhood, Glossier, Discord, GOAT, Sonos, Blue Bottle, Roblox, Notion, Etsy, Anine Bing, and more. With such a diverse range of successful investments, Damir is well-equipped to provide expert advice on identifying potential growth areas and strategies for startups in various industries.

Book a meeting with Samir Becirovic

Arsham Memarzadeh - Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners

Arsham Memarzadeh is a Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, where he manages $18 billion worth of brands, including Affirm, Goop, and TaskRabbit. His deep understanding of the startup landscape and diverse investment experience make him an exceptional resource for entrepreneurs looking to build and scale their businesses.

Book a meeting with Arsham Memarzadeh

Sophia Amoruso - Founder of Nasty Gal and Business Class, Founding Partner at Trust Fund

Sophia Amoruso, the founder of Nasty Gal and Business Class, is a bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and investor. Her investments include Liquid Death, Eight Sleep, Therabody, Public.com, MoonPay, and Pogo. With a strong track record of identifying and nurturing successful businesses, Sophia's insights and experience can help you take your venture to the next level.

Book a meeting with Sophia Amoruso

Alexis Ohanian - Co-Founder of Reddit, General Partner at 776

As the co-founder of Reddit and a partner at 776, Alexis Ohanian has invested in eight decacorns (companies with $10 billion+ valuations) and 22 unicorns. His extensive experience in the world of startups and tech makes him an ideal expert to consult for advice on growing your business and achieving exceptional results.

Book a meeting with Alexis Ohanian

Jaclyn Johnson - Investor, Serial Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of New Money Ventures

Jaclyn Johnson, the founder of the female-focused $20 million consumer fund New Money Ventures, is a serial entrepreneur and CEO with an eye for promising businesses. Her unique insights and experience in consumer-focused ventures can help you successfully navigate the world of startups and set your business on the path to success.

Book a meeting with Jaclyn Johnson

Spencer Rascoff - Co-Founder of Zillow, Investor at 75 & Sunny Ventures

With his experience as the co-founder of Zillow and as an investor in over 100 startups, Spencer Rascoff brings a wealth of expertise to the table. His keen eye for promising businesses and his unique perspective on the industry make him an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs.

Book a meeting with Spencer Rascoff

Gautam Gupta - General Partner at TCV, Former CEO and Founder of NatureBox

Gautam Gupta has an impressive track record, having funded over 30 companies, including eight valued at over $1 billion and 19 valued at over $100 million. His investment portfolio includes The Honest Company, Grammarly, and Imperfect Produce. One satisfied customer, Tony, says, "Gautam is a wealth of knowledge and invaluable insight. If you're selling a physical product online, do yourself a favor and book him."

Book a meeting with Gautam Gupta

The Intro platform allows you to book one-on-one video calls with these exceptional experts to gain invaluable advice on growing your business, building a successful product, and fundraising. Don't miss out on this opportunity to tap into their wealth of knowledge and propel your venture to new heights.

Never before have the world's top venture capitalists been so accessible.