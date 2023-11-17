On the premiere episode of the "Post-Pitch Podcast," the founders of Smoodi discuss how they formulated a winning pitch for their smoothie-making robot company.

After scoring a deal on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the founders of Smoodi (the world's first robotic self-cleaning smoothie machine) sat down to discuss their pitching and business success strategies. Listen and discover how these two friends built a business that has generated $1.7 million in sales.

Plus, the duo explain how they were able to navigate the quick turns that negotiations can take in the Elevator Pitch boardroom, and share their advice for anyone who is trying to fund their dream business. From ideation to marketing to good old-fashioned hard work, these two entrepreneurs share a lot you can learn from.

