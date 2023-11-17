New Entrepreneur Podcast Offers Inside Secrets on How to Pitch Investors On the premiere episode of the "Post-Pitch Podcast," the founders of Smoodi discuss how they formulated a winning pitch for their smoothie-making robot company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Media

After scoring a deal on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the founders of Smoodi (the world's first robotic self-cleaning smoothie machine) sat down to discuss their pitching and business success strategies. Listen and discover how these two friends built a business that has generated $1.7 million in sales.

Plus, the duo explain how they were able to navigate the quick turns that negotiations can take in the Elevator Pitch boardroom, and share their advice for anyone who is trying to fund their dream business. From ideation to marketing to good old-fashioned hard work, these two entrepreneurs share a lot you can learn from.

Learn more:

Related: Did a Giant Dancing Pineapple Just Jump Into This Meeting? Watch the Season Premiere of 'Elevator Pitch'!

How to Watch "Elevator Pitch"

Season 10 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Pitching Investors Fundraising Elevator Pitch

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Data & Recovery

Study for 12 CompTIA Certifications with This $80 Bundle

Become an IT professional with CompTIA Certs: Start here with this 15-course training bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Is Your Relentless Pursuit of Efficiency Actually Hurting Your Business? Here's How to Tell When You're Taking Productivity Too Far.

A fanatical eye to the leanest and most productive systems can sometimes have diminishing returns.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

A Pest Control Company Wants to Pay You $2,500 to Release 100 Roaches In Your Home. Any Takers?

The big ask is for an experiment to test a pest control technique.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'One of the Most Egotistical Things I've Ever Seen': Grammy-Nominated Singer Almost Kicked Off Flight for Refusing to Stop Singing

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm put on a show on a recent Delta Airlines flight, but not everyone was happy to be there.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

She Was Afraid of Her Company Becoming the 'McDonald's of Mental Healthcare' Until She Realized This

Erin Pash discovered that franchising offered the best of both worlds for therapy practices.

By Carl Stoffers