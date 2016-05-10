Occurring on May 20 at the Propeller Innovation Festival, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch the editors at Entrepreneur with the top 10 best pitches being featured on Entrepreneur.com.

The upcoming Propeller Innovation Festival will land in Hoboken on May 20, and it promises something for all entrepreneurs, including the opportunity to be featured on Entrepreneur.com.

There will be a session where pitches from entrepreneurs will be judged by editors from Entrepreneur.com. The top 10 will be featured on the website, which is read by approximately 13 million people every month.

What are we looking for? Here are a few pointers: make sure your pitch is succinct, tell us what you are solving, why your company is the best to solve it and you plan about doing so. Explain the opportunity, the scalability and potential revenue.

Other activities at the daylong festival include a packed speaker lineup, including author and investor James Altucher, Minerva Tantoco (New York City's first-ever CTO) and Techstars' managing director Jenny Fielding.

There will also be exhibition booths, a 10-minute "speed-dating session" with investors, a drone competition, recruitment opportunities, food trucks galore and more.

However, it isn't all business. Musical group The Naked and Famous will be headlining an evening show.

Ticket prices include a pass to the festival, along with a number of other add-ons including a one-month pass to AlleyNYC, a co-working space in New York City and a one-month pass to Mission 50, a shared work environment in Northern New Jersey. Because Entrepreneur Media is a sponsor of the event, attendees will also receive a one-hour live coaching session from us and a one-year subscription.

Ticket prices are currently $149.99 but for our loyal readers, we are offering a steep discount to attend the event. For more information and to purchase your ticket, head over to Propeller to grab your ticket.