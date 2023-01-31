Rob Dyrdek on Designing a Desirable Life

Takeaways

Multidimensional Business - Rob Dyrdek believed in his ultra-popular show, Ridiculousness. Even with the hard work he put into growing it, he had no idea he would surpass his goal by almost 400%. Selling it at $190 million illuminated the value of exploring multidimensional aspects of operation. He believes that all businesses, restaurants included, should also follow suit.

Design a Pathway for the Future You Desire - Rob Dyrdek has done a lot for a long time. However, despite his high visibility and seemingly increasing riches, he wasn't happy and, according to him, was merely breaking even. That's when Dyrdek had to step back and redesign how he operated and learn the nuances of business.

Take The Action! - Rob Dyrdek's fearlessness has transcended skateboarding and business. His best advice for anybody trying to do anything is to do it. Take action. Design your life to meet your goals, and actively pursue them.

Rob Dyrdek Manufactures Amazing by optimizing his life at every step.

The serial entrepreneur and founder of Dyrdek Machine can sum up his success with one phrase: "I put myself in a position to get lucky."

Rob Dyrdek's pivot in focus caused him to set forth on a path to share his story with others to help them also focus on their priorities and learn balance.

"You've got to decide what you actually love to do and what you want the future to become, and then design a pathway to get there." says Rob Dyrdek to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

That realization came after Dyrdek had already created wildly successful TV shows, such as Rob & Big, and the ever-popular Ridiculousness series. Though the latter had seen unprecedented success on MTV (conquering much of their programming schedule), Rob Dyrdek says he dedicated an exorbitant amount of time to his work while merely breaking even.

"Despite having all of this stuff and it was breaking even based off of my athlete (ability) and talent." explains Dyrdek of his awakening. "And so it just changed me and made me realize not only am I not the entrepreneur that I thought that I was, but I don't even fully understand business like I thought I did. And I also just wasn't happy."

Rob Dyrdek took this new knowledge and began to create the life he felt most desirable by creating the Dyrdek Machine and optimizing every minute of his day. Now, Ridiculousness, one of his flagship products and MTV's most prominent shows of all time, runs on high octane.

Once burned out by shooting 60 shows a year, Dyrdek has created such production efficiency, he has increased that output to 250 shows last year. But it doesn't stop there. He has plans to shoot an astounding 336 shows per year for the next five years.

How?

"It's the most highly optimized, automated machine you can even imagine," says Rob Dyrdek about his Ridiculousness empire.

He adheres to optimization in business with the idea of growth in all areas of life. More productivity equates to less time needed to do so, which creates more time for family. That's a priority for Dyrdek.

Balance is a key part of the entire Dyrdek organization. However, none of this is possible for any business owner or human being without Dyrdek's most potent piece of advice.

"Take the action," Rob Dyrdek advises. "You know that there is a better future for yourself, but you've got to decide what that better future looks like. Whether that's creating content for your restaurant, whatever it is…

"Decide what that better future is, and then build the plan backwards from there to today."

