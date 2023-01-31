Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Rob Dyrdek on Designing a Desirable Life

The Serial Entrepreneur and founder of Dyrdek Machine discusses running a multidimensional business, designing a desirable future, and pursuing goals by taking action.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways

Multidimensional Business - Rob Dyrdek believed in his ultra-popular show, Ridiculousness. Even with the hard work he put into growing it, he had no idea he would surpass his goal by almost 400%. Selling it at $190 million illuminated the value of exploring multidimensional aspects of operation. He believes that all businesses, restaurants included, should also follow suit.

Design a Pathway for the Future You Desire - Rob Dyrdek has done a lot for a long time. However, despite his high visibility and seemingly increasing riches, he wasn't happy and, according to him, was merely breaking even. That's when Dyrdek had to step back and redesign how he operated and learn the nuances of business.

Take The Action! - Rob Dyrdek's fearlessness has transcended skateboarding and business. His best advice for anybody trying to do anything is to do it. Take action. Design your life to meet your goals, and actively pursue them.

***

Rob Dyrdek Manufactures Amazing by optimizing his life at every step.

The serial entrepreneur and founder of Dyrdek Machine can sum up his success with one phrase: "I put myself in a position to get lucky."

Rob Dyrdek's pivot in focus caused him to set forth on a path to share his story with others to help them also focus on their priorities and learn balance.

"You've got to decide what you actually love to do and what you want the future to become, and then design a pathway to get there." says Rob Dyrdek to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

That realization came after Dyrdek had already created wildly successful TV shows, such as Rob & Big, and the ever-popular Ridiculousness series. Though the latter had seen unprecedented success on MTV (conquering much of their programming schedule), Rob Dyrdek says he dedicated an exorbitant amount of time to his work while merely breaking even.

"Despite having all of this stuff and it was breaking even based off of my athlete (ability) and talent." explains Dyrdek of his awakening. "And so it just changed me and made me realize not only am I not the entrepreneur that I thought that I was, but I don't even fully understand business like I thought I did. And I also just wasn't happy."

Rob Dyrdek took this new knowledge and began to create the life he felt most desirable by creating the Dyrdek Machine and optimizing every minute of his day. Now, Ridiculousness, one of his flagship products and MTV's most prominent shows of all time, runs on high octane.

Once burned out by shooting 60 shows a year, Dyrdek has created such production efficiency, he has increased that output to 250 shows last year. But it doesn't stop there. He has plans to shoot an astounding 336 shows per year for the next five years.

How?

"It's the most highly optimized, automated machine you can even imagine," says Rob Dyrdek about his Ridiculousness empire.

He adheres to optimization in business with the idea of growth in all areas of life. More productivity equates to less time needed to do so, which creates more time for family. That's a priority for Dyrdek.

Balance is a key part of the entire Dyrdek organization. However, none of this is possible for any business owner or human being without Dyrdek's most potent piece of advice.

"Take the action," Rob Dyrdek advises. "You know that there is a better future for yourself, but you've got to decide what that better future looks like. Whether that's creating content for your restaurant, whatever it is…

"Decide what that better future is, and then build the plan backwards from there to today."

***

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by AtmosphereTV - TV to Enhance Your Business. Try AtmosphereTV.

Latest

Starting a Business

Rob Dyrdek on Designing a Desirable Life

The Serial Entrepreneur and founder of Dyrdek Machine discusses running a multidimensional business, designing a desirable future, and pursuing goals by taking action.

Watch now
Living

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

Could poor nutrition be the reason for a lack of focus?

Watch now
Productivity

These 13 Founders Share Their Number 1 Piece of Advice to Help You Set and Achieve Your Business Goals

From time management tips to shifting your energy these founders share their go-to business tips to help you thrive in 2023.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Why Founders Are Hiring These Two Coaches to Supercharge Their Business

Ankita Terrell and Emily McDonald share how they serve as strategic cofounders to help top female founders scale.

Watch now
Growing a Business

CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti on Connecting Chef to Consumer

CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti talks about founding the meal subscription service, a sustainable-minded business model, and becoming the "Spotify of Food Delivery."

Watch now
Living

Unleash Unshakable Confidence in 7 Days

In the cut-throat business world, self-doubt can be the difference between success and failure, costing you everything.

Watch now
Productivity

60 Second Business Tip: How to Stop Getting Ghosted

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to win deals.

Watch now
Business News

This Entrepreneur Created an Index to Help You Measure The True Value of The Real Estate Market

The CEO of Empowered Investor sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss the Hartman Comparison Index and his predictions for 2023.

Watch now
Growing a Business

David "Rev" Ciancio on How To Master Restaurant Marketing

Marketing Expert David "Rev" Ciancio discusses the importance of publishing honest social media video content, simple branding strategies, and creating a new type of restaurant conference that actually helps you grow your business.

Watch now
Living

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

Could poor nutrition be the reason for a lack of focus?

Watch now
Thought Leaders

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

To boost focus in the face of distractions, you need a new approach to success.

Watch now
Productivity

60-Second Business Tips: Three Ways to Boost Your Productivity

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to get more done.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business

Interview with content creator and Peters Pasta founder Ryan Peters about going viral on TikTok, transitioning to full-time content creation, and picking the right brand partners for collaboration.

Watch now
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How This Entrepreneur Went From Broke to $2.3 Million in Sales

He used the '3 E Method' to turn around a failing business in a few short months.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice

Interview with restaurateur Joe Isidori about opening Arthur & Sons NY Italian, modern restaurant culture, and leveraging social media as a wellness tool.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • 5-Minute Mentor
    Our mentors sit down with small business owners to find solutions to their most pressing pain points — in five minutes or less.

  • No Drama Office
    Working in an office can be crazy — but it doesn't have to be! In this new comedy series, watch as people learn to navigate the twists and turns that come with the nationwide return to the workplace.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.