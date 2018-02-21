Your Competitive Advantage Is Not Your Product -- It's Your Story Customers aren't loyal to a product. They're loyal to what's behind the product.

Ken Schmidt, former director of communications for Harley-Davidson, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner C-Suite's Jeffrey Hayzlett to discuss how in order to create demand while restoring a brand's image, you have to be not just different but original. They also discussed how companies need to be at the forefront of the marketplace and how they can achieve that by controlling the narrative, especially when looking to restore their image.

