Grab This Leading Stock Market App for Life with an Extra $20 Off with Coupon Limited-time offer: exclusive deal on the Tykr Stock Screener.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The stock market is more fun when you're making money than when you're losing it. The most successful traders spend extensive amounts of time researching and analyzing the market to make the best trades for them. Ordinary people and busy entrepreneurs don't have that luxury, but they can get access to Tykr Stock Screener, which can help educate and inform.

Between July 1 and July 8, you can get a lifetime Tykr Pro Plan for one of the best prices ever when you use promo code STOCK during our version of Prime Day.

Tykr has earned 4.9/5 star ratings from AppSumo and Trustpilot because it's one of the best stock screening and education apps on the market. It's designed to help you take the guesswork out of investing, giving you an intuitive platform where you can find information on more than 30,000 US and international stocks in a matter of seconds.

Every stock on Tykr includes a summary and a score. The summary lists the stock as On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell), while the score indicates a stock's safety as an investment. All of this information results from a rigorous algorithmic process going on behind the scenes. But all calculations are open-source, so if you want to know how Tykr came to a certain conclusion, you can always pull back the curtain.

Tykr is all about helping you reduce risk while investing. And as you trade, you'll gain a better foundation for investing to make the right decisions for yourself without the calculations in the future.

Tykr is on sale as part of our Deal Days promotion, a Prime Day-like sale that lasts longer and offers even bigger discounts.

From July 1 to July 8, you can get Tykr Stock Screener at an exclusive price when you use promo code STOCK (reg. $900) and save an extra $20 off the $119 sale price.

Prices are subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Stocks Technology

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Your Online Reputation Is Powerful — Use These Methods to Enhance and Protect It.

Discover five actionable strategies to improve and safeguard your online reputation in 2023 and beyond.

By Sonu Yadav
Business News

Man Filmed Vandalizing Rome Colosseum Identified, Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

The incident went viral after it was caught on camera earlier this week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

The Super Successful Have These 5 Attributes

Inside the minds of the successful: Uncover the five crucial characteristics that drive achievement at the highest level.

By Tor Constantino
Money & Finance

You Have to 'Date' Your Financial Advisor to Find the Right One — Here Are 3 Tips to Doing Just That.

Here's how to use the dating process to connect with the right advisor to help you connect with your money.

By Derek Notman
Legal

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Called 'Prison Karen' for Filing 400 Complaints Behind Bars

According to a British newspaper, Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficker is causing problems for the guards and inmates at her Florida prison.

By Jonathan Small