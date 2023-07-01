Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The stock market is more fun when you're making money than when you're losing it. The most successful traders spend extensive amounts of time researching and analyzing the market to make the best trades for them. Ordinary people and busy entrepreneurs don't have that luxury, but they can get access to Tykr Stock Screener, which can help educate and inform.

Between July 1 and July 8, you can get a lifetime Tykr Pro Plan for one of the best prices ever when you use promo code STOCK during our version of Prime Day.

Tykr has earned 4.9/5 star ratings from AppSumo and Trustpilot because it's one of the best stock screening and education apps on the market. It's designed to help you take the guesswork out of investing, giving you an intuitive platform where you can find information on more than 30,000 US and international stocks in a matter of seconds.

Every stock on Tykr includes a summary and a score. The summary lists the stock as On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell), while the score indicates a stock's safety as an investment. All of this information results from a rigorous algorithmic process going on behind the scenes. But all calculations are open-source, so if you want to know how Tykr came to a certain conclusion, you can always pull back the curtain.

Tykr is all about helping you reduce risk while investing. And as you trade, you'll gain a better foundation for investing to make the right decisions for yourself without the calculations in the future.

Tykr is on sale as part of our Deal Days promotion, a Prime Day-like sale that lasts longer and offers even bigger discounts.

From July 1 to July 8, you can get Tykr Stock Screener at an exclusive price when you use promo code STOCK (reg. $900) and save an extra $20 off the $119 sale price.

Prices are subject to change.