Take Advantage of an Early Price Drop and Score a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream for Just $179.97 Get a great deal on "the Netflix for Documentaries" ahead of Prime Day and save $220.

With the wild hours of entrepreneurs, it's tough to carve out time to learn new things. Since according to Statista, Americans spend an average of two hours and 33 minutes a day watching television, it's an area where you can potentially carve out some learning. And if you subscribe to Curiosity Stream, you can make that happen, thanks to their award-winning informative content.

If you'd like to make sure you're staying productive even while you relax, Curiosity Stream can help. And right now during our version of Prime Day, you can score major savings with early access to the Deal Days price drop and enjoy a lifetime subscription to the standard plan for just $179.97 (reg. $399), with no coupon code required, now through July 14.

With CuriosityStream, you can learn something new as you lay back and watch TV. It offers documentaries on topics ranging from science and art to technology, history, and nature. You can pick your favorite topics and learn even more about them thanks to Curiosity Stream's films, series, and shows, or dive into something brand new. There are original productions and a vast amount of options to choose from, and it's the brainchild of knowledgeable industry exec and Discovery Communications founder, John Hendricks.

The premium plan offers unlimited streaming, with the ability to watch anytime and anywhere — even without internet, with the download option so you can save it on your device. There's new content added every week, too, so you'll always have something to watch. And as you rate and consume content, you'll get recommendations for more things you may like. You'll quickly see why it scored 4.7 stars in the App Store and 4.3 stars on Google Play.

Learn something during your next binge session with a lifetime subscription to a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for just $179.97, no coupon code required, during Deal Days until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific.

