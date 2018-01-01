Franchise Your Business

More From This Topic

3 Unique Ways to Sell Franchises
3 Unique Ways to Sell Franchises

When it comes to franchise sales, there are several alternative approaches you can take as a new franchisor. Get an inside look at each strategy.
Mark Siebert | 8 min read
The ABCs of Franchise Discovery Days
The ABCs of Franchise Discovery Days

Find out what you need to do on Discovery Day to determine if you and your potential franchisee are a good match.
Mark Siebert | 6 min read
3 Ways to Qualify Your Franchise Prospects
3 Ways to Qualify Your Franchise Prospects

Use these factors to choose the franchisees who are the best fit for your business.
Mark Siebert | 8 min read
The Most Difficult Aspect of Franchising
The Most Difficult Aspect of Franchising

Would you be able to turn down $40,000? You'll have to, if you want your franchise to succeed
Mark Siebert | 4 min read
The 2 Key Sources of Prospective Franchisees You Haven't Considered
The 2 Key Sources of Prospective Franchisees You Haven't Considered

If you're not tapping these networks, you're missing out on two important sources of people who may be interested in your franchise.
Mark Siebert | 8 min read
The 4 Essential Elements of a Franchise Marketing Plan
The 4 Essential Elements of a Franchise Marketing Plan

If you include these elements in your marketing plan, you'll be one step closer to finding interested prospects for your franchise.
Mark Siebert | 8 min read
The 5 Key Elements That Will Help You Sell Franchises
The 5 Key Elements That Will Help You Sell Franchises

Before you begin your marketing efforts, be sure you understand what it is you're selling, who you're selling it to, and why they should be interested in buying your franchise.
Mark Siebert | 7 min read
How Much Ongoing Support -- and What Kinds -- Should You Provide to Your Franchisees?
How Much Ongoing Support -- and What Kinds -- Should You Provide to Your Franchisees?

Learn the type of support you should provide to help ensure your franchisees' success.
Mark Siebert | 7 min read
3 Key Ways to Train Your Franchisees
3 Key Ways to Train Your Franchisees

A strong training program can ensure that your franchisees and their employees follow your methods and rules. Here's what you need to include.
Mark Siebert | 7 min read
The One Element Your Franchise Can't Afford to Ignore
The One Element Your Franchise Can't Afford to Ignore

For most successful franchisors, quality control is at the heart of franchisee success. Find out what elements need to be top quality if you want to succeed.
Mark Siebert | 7 min read
