Franchise Your Business
Franchises
Healthcare Franchises May Be Just What the Doctor Ordered
Discover four key reasons you should get into the healthcare franchise business.
More From This Topic
Franchises
3 Unique Ways to Sell Franchises
When it comes to franchise sales, there are several alternative approaches you can take as a new franchisor. Get an inside look at each strategy.
Franchises
The ABCs of Franchise Discovery Days
Find out what you need to do on Discovery Day to determine if you and your potential franchisee are a good match.
Franchises
3 Ways to Qualify Your Franchise Prospects
Use these factors to choose the franchisees who are the best fit for your business.
Franchises
The Most Difficult Aspect of Franchising
Would you be able to turn down $40,000? You'll have to, if you want your franchise to succeed
Franchises
The 2 Key Sources of Prospective Franchisees You Haven't Considered
If you're not tapping these networks, you're missing out on two important sources of people who may be interested in your franchise.
Marketing
The 4 Essential Elements of a Franchise Marketing Plan
If you include these elements in your marketing plan, you'll be one step closer to finding interested prospects for your franchise.
Marketing
The 5 Key Elements That Will Help You Sell Franchises
Before you begin your marketing efforts, be sure you understand what it is you're selling, who you're selling it to, and why they should be interested in buying your franchise.
Franchise
How Much Ongoing Support -- and What Kinds -- Should You Provide to Your Franchisees?
Learn the type of support you should provide to help ensure your franchisees' success.
Franchises
3 Key Ways to Train Your Franchisees
A strong training program can ensure that your franchisees and their employees follow your methods and rules. Here's what you need to include.
Franchise
The One Element Your Franchise Can't Afford to Ignore
For most successful franchisors, quality control is at the heart of franchisee success. Find out what elements need to be top quality if you want to succeed.