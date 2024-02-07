Encompassing a diverse range of services — from salons and spas to fitness centers and wellness studios — the benefits of opening a personal care franchise may extend beyond financial success. This franchise type offers a unique combination of market stability, brand recognition, and the chance to make a positive impact on the lives of customers.

In an era where self-care has become a cornerstone of modern living, the personal care franchise industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand. In fact, personal services were estimated to generate more than $42 billion in 2023.

Encompassing a diverse range of services — from salons and spas to fitness centers and wellness studios —the benefits of opening a personal care franchise may extend beyond financial success. This franchise type offers a unique combination of market stability, brand recognition, and the chance to make a positive impact on the lives of customers.

But for entrepreneurs eager to make a mark in the personal care industry, selecting the right franchise can be a pivotal decision. In this article, explore some of the top-ranked franchises in the personal care world, providing passionate entrepreneurs with a proven business model to turn their dreams of ownership into a reality. These franchises not only offer the allure of a well-established brand but also come equipped with a host of benefits that set them apart in the competitive market.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Great Clips

Number of franchises: 4,427

Franchising since: 1983

Startup costs: $183K-$395K

Overall rank: 35

Certain businesses, like the haircut industry, have the benefit of a repeat customer base. When you run a hair salon, you can count on the fact that people will need a trim from time to time. Ideally, you'll never run out of customers, provided you maximize your brand awareness and reputation. It's easier to do that by jumping into a Great Clips franchise as a new franchisee. Great Clips is one of the most popular and well-known hair salon franchises in North America, including the U.S. and Canada. It offers ample opportunities for aspiring business owners who have what it takes to lead talented teams to success.

European Wax Center

Number of franchises: 1,008

Franchising since: 2006

Startup costs: $397K-$555K

Overall rank: 43

Many of the most successful franchises provide high-quality services to a target group of customers. That's what European Wax Center delivers daily, offering lifestyle beauty services from wax specialists to customers across 41 states. European Wax Center is a popular, fast-growing organization with over 1000 centers nationwide. It's based in Plano, Texas, and is one of the most successful franchises of its type in America.

Related: Is Franchising Right For You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out

Sports Clips Haircuts

Number of franchises: 1,896

Franchising since: 1995

Startup costs: $266K-$440K

Overall rank: 44

Founded in 1993, Sport Clips Haircuts is a men's sports-themed hair salon providing clients with a championship haircut experience at a reasonable price while watching sports on TV. With more than 1,800 locations across the U.S. (in all 50 states) and in Canada, Sports Clips Haircuts provides more than 33 million haircuts annually and continues to expand across North America. As the first brand to specialize in haircuts for men and boys, Sport Clips has become a dominant brand in the multi-billion dollar hair salon industry that's renowned for the "Championship Haircut Experience".

Palm Beach Tan

Number of franchises: 649

Franchising since: 2001

Startup costs: $624K-$1M

Overall rank: 53

Palm Beach Tan is a chain of indoor tanning salons based in Coppell, Texas, that was founded in 1990. Palm Beach Tan has been franchising since 1998. Today, it's one of the largest indoor tanning companies in the United States, with over 500 locations under Palm Beach Tan, Palm Beach Tan Sunless, and Planet Tan brands.

Interim HealthCare

Number of franchises: 655

Franchising since: 1966

Startup costs: $126K-$200K

Overall rank: 59

Interim HealthCare has served diverse communities in the United States since its founding in 1966. It currently operates in many states, boasting over 300 franchises that provide some of the best medical, hospice and in-home care for thousands of individuals yearly.

Interim HealthCare also has a large international presence, with over 250 franchise locations outside of the United States. It is a key player in one of America's most important industries and was one of the country's very first nationwide home care franchises. They take pride in taking a well-rounded approach to care through the mind, body and spirit.

Related: 10 Tips to Go From Employee to Boss, From Franchisees Who Did It

Sola Salons

Number of franchises: 705

Franchising since: 2005

Startup costs: $1M-$2.1M

Overall rank: 72

The beauty industry has been in business for centuries. For Sola Salons, its entry has been strategic and purposeful to the extent that it has created value for both the customer and the franchisee. Sola Salons leverages existing real estate spaces to provide space for beauty professionals to potentially actualize their dreams. Sola Salons' underlying model is hinged on the principle of creating ready-to-move-in spaces for estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and hairdressers. The value proposition is that franchisees have the chance to be relieved of the burden of the traditional salon ownership model. As a beauty professional, this means that you can have a ready-to-use salon space, which can reduce the stress and tension of setting up from scratch.

Related: Franchise Legalese Defined — A Deep Dive Into Franchising Definitions

My Salon Suite

Number of franchises: 289

Franchising since: 2012

Startup costs: $823K-$2.2M

Overall rank: 75

My Salon Suite is a personal care property management company founded in 2010 by Ken and Alanna McAllister. It started as a single business in New Orleans, Louisiana, and eventually grew to become one of the top salon suite franchise businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

As a franchisee, you are offered the opportunity to bring together beauty professionals under one roof, providing them the space to make their own entrepreneurial dreams come true. You'd work as your own boss while supporting your clients in your own salon suite franchise.