Media Coverage
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous
Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
More From This Topic
Interviews
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling
It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Press Coverage
An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business
In this video, Entrepreneur's Liz Webber shares the right way to pitch your business.
Project Grow
10 Credible Ways to Show the Media You're an Expert Worth Interviewing
You don't have to know more than anybody else in the world, just more than the reporter and the audience.
Public Relations
4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage
Journalists are people, too. Addressing their challenges helps eliminate obstacles to your company's getting PR.
Publicity
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Crisis Management
10 Commandments of Successfully Managing a Business Crisis
Commandment number one is beginning preparing before anything has gone wrong.
Media Coverage
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
Marketing
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
Press Coverage
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know
Unless you've been arrested, reporters aren't interested in your company. Once you understand that, you can make a plan.
Women in Business
How One Ad Exec Is Changing Her Industry
Jessica Abo sits down with Gail Tifford to talk about #SeeHer, a new initiative to drive a more accurate portrayal of women and girls in media and advertising.