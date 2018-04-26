Media Coverage

Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling

It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business
An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business

In this video, Entrepreneur's Liz Webber shares the right way to pitch your business.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
10 Credible Ways to Show the Media You're an Expert Worth Interviewing
10 Credible Ways to Show the Media You're an Expert Worth Interviewing

You don't have to know more than anybody else in the world, just more than the reporter and the audience.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage
4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage

Journalists are people, too. Addressing their challenges helps eliminate obstacles to your company's getting PR.
Josh Steimle | 8 min read
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?

The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Josh Sternberg | 7 min read
10 Commandments of Successfully Managing a Business Crisis
10 Commandments of Successfully Managing a Business Crisis

Commandment number one is beginning preparing before anything has gone wrong.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage

If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists

Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
Dan Curran | 6 min read
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know

Unless you've been arrested, reporters aren't interested in your company. Once you understand that, you can make a plan.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
How One Ad Exec Is Changing Her Industry
How One Ad Exec Is Changing Her Industry

Jessica Abo sits down with Gail Tifford to talk about #SeeHer, a new initiative to drive a more accurate portrayal of women and girls in media and advertising.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
