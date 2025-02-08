How a simple TikTok of a baker kneading sourdough at 30,000 feet sparked global headlines, social media debates and a lesson in viral storytelling.

When my wife, Maria Baradell, posted Instagram and TikTok videos of herself kneading sourdough on an international flight, I knew it had the potential to capture attention. It was quirky, visually interesting and relatable — all the ingredients of a social media hit. What I didn't expect was how quickly it would jump from TikTok to major outlets like CNN, The Guardian and USA Today.

The results were extraordinary: According to CoverageBook, Maria's in-flight sourdough story generated 95 pieces of media coverage, reached a combined audience of 1.26 billion people and earned 11.3 million estimated views across digital and print platforms. With an average domain authority of 70 for the publications covering it, the story didn't just resonate online — it became a global conversation.

For journalists, Maria's video wasn't just a fun human-interest story — it was exactly the kind of content they love to cover. Visual? Check. Built-in quotes from TikTok comments? Check. Proven public interest via likes, shares and views? Check. No need to leave the desk or make a single phone call? Double check.

In a media ecosystem shaped by tight deadlines and shrinking newsroom resources, social media has become the primary fodder for journalists. Viral content doesn't just suggest public interest — it proves it. For brands and PR professionals, this presents a massive opportunity to connect with audiences by crafting moments that check the right boxes.

Why Maria's video captured the world's attention

Maria's video resonated because it wasn't just a quirky clip — it hit all the marks that make a story viral and newsworthy.

The act of kneading dough mid-flight was unexpected, immediately grabbing attention and sparking curiosity. It felt authentic, showcasing Maria's passion for baking in an unscripted and relatable way. The video also evoked an emotional connection, blending admiration for her creativity with humor over the absurdity of the situation.

However, what really gave the story momentum was the controversy it stirred. While most viewers found the video amusing or inspiring, others were genuinely upset. Critics questioned the hygiene of kneading dough in such a confined public space, while some labeled it inconsiderate to fellow passengers. These strong reactions fueled heated discussions, driving engagement on social media and making the story even more appealing to journalists.

Finally, the video's visual appeal — a baker rolling dough at 30,000 feet — made it a natural fit for headlines. It wasn't just a story people wanted to share; it was one that outlets could easily illustrate with striking imagery.

These elements worked together to ensure the video didn't just resonate online but transitioned seamlessly into global media coverage.

It has since led to Maria appearing on cooking segments on major-market morning TV, being interviewed on top baking podcasts and appearing on national streaming services to share tips for the perfect holiday feast.

How to create media-friendly social media content

For brands and PR professionals, Maria's story offers a blueprint for creating social media content that bridges the gap to traditional media. To succeed, your content should combine emotional resonance, compelling visuals and broader relevance.

1. Focus on strong visuals: Great visuals don't just perform well on social media — they're essential for media coverage. Invest in imagery or videos that stand out and grab attention immediately.

2. Tap into emotions: Stories that make people laugh, admire or debate are far more likely to be shared — and picked up by journalists. Think about what emotional response your content will evoke.

3. Add depth and context: The most successful social media stories touch on broader cultural themes. Consider how your content can connect to trending conversations or universal experiences.

4. Engage your audience: Encourage comments, questions and debates around your content. Journalists love to pull quotes from comment sections to illustrate public reaction.

5. Be ready for the crossover: Viral moments don't stay online. When your content gains traction, journalists may come calling. Prepare in advance with clear messaging, spokespeople and follow-up content to keep the momentum going.

Why social media is the perfect newsroom fuel

Social media stories like Maria's work because they come with all the elements newsrooms need to turn around a quick, engaging piece.

Maria's video was highly visual, came with ready-made quotes from TikTok's comment section and had proven public interest through its likes, shares and views. It required no additional reporting, making it easy for journalists to cover in minutes. For outlets juggling tight deadlines and shrinking budgets, stories like this are gold.

The growing reliance on social media as a source for news presents a unique opportunity for brands. By creating content that resonates emotionally, sparks discussion and is visually striking, you can position your stories to bridge the gap between social platforms and traditional media.

The takeaway: Social media drives modern journalism

Maria's sourdough moment wasn't just a quirky viral video; it was a textbook example of how social media fuels modern journalism. For many outlets, stories like hers are the perfect package — visual, engaging and pre-approved by the audience.

For brands and PR professionals, the opportunity is clear. By crafting content that combines emotional resonance, visual appeal and relevance to broader conversations, you can significantly increase your chances of transitioning from social media to traditional media.

In today's media landscape, the best stories don't just travel — they get amplified. Sometimes, all it takes is a ball of dough, a tray table and a little creativity to spark a global conversation.

