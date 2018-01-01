Metrics

More From This Topic

Remove the Guesswork From Growth With These 4 Marketing ROI Boosts
Marketing

Remove the Guesswork From Growth With These 4 Marketing ROI Boosts

Don't rely on your gut instinct when it comes to marketing -- the more data you have, the better decisions you and your employees can make.
Jon Brody | 7 min read
5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game
Content Marketing

5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game

Creating quality content is only the beginning.
Tobi Abdulgafar | 5 min read
Decoding the Maze of Metrics in the App Economy
Apps

Decoding the Maze of Metrics in the App Economy

DAU, MAU, downloads, usage, open rate, retention -- these terms can sound like a foreign language to those new to the app space.
Danielle Levitas | 5 min read
10 Metrics Your Chatbot Should Track to Optimize User Experience
Chatbots

10 Metrics Your Chatbot Should Track to Optimize User Experience

incorporating a chatbot into your marketing campaign can completely change the way you interact with your audiences
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
10 Valuable Entrepreneurial Insights From Y Combinator
Starting a Business

10 Valuable Entrepreneurial Insights From Y Combinator

No idea amounts to anything without sound planning and skilled execution.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
It's Time to Evaluate Your Leadership Development Program
Leadership Development

It's Time to Evaluate Your Leadership Development Program

Measuring individual success and the impact to the organization is critical.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 4 min read
How Google Uses People Analytics to Create a Great Workplace
Company Culture

How Google Uses People Analytics to Create a Great Workplace

Hint: It's about the people, for the people, and by the people -- and you can translate the big ideas to your much smaller company.
Steffen Maier | 7 min read
3 Lessons From Tim Ferriss About Avoiding Burnout
Tim Ferriss

3 Lessons From Tim Ferriss About Avoiding Burnout

A chance encounter with the productivity guru yields three priceless insights.
Brian Roberts | 4 min read
5 Steps to Creating Metrics That Matter for Your Company
Growth Strategies

5 Steps to Creating Metrics That Matter for Your Company

Dashboarding eliminates faith and allows a company to grow based on data and facts.
Zac Carman | 6 min read
Essential Web Skills Every Modern Entrepreneur Must Have
Technology

Essential Web Skills Every Modern Entrepreneur Must Have

Tech savvy isn't everything but it helps you with almost everything else.
Jonha Richman | 7 min read
