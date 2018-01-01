Resignation
Video Games
Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah to Help Weight Watchers Find New Leader After CEO Resigns
James Chambers will resign at the end of September after three years on the job following a 'joint decision' from the board of directions that he should leave.
Quitting a Job
Don't Be Afraid to Burn Bridges That Lead You Back to Nowhere
If there is something holding you back or keeping you down, grab the matches and burn that bridge.
Quitting a Job
10 Outrageous Ways People Have Quit Their Jobs
From a live news broadcast to a personalized Mario video game, people have come up with the strangest ways to walk out on work.
Theranos
The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani has long been a key figure at the company and one of the closest confidants of the company's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.
investigation
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Executive Change
Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee
The employee was not under his direct supervision, but the relationship violated the company's code of conduct.
SoulCycle
The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned
SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
Resignation
After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns
His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Zenefits
Zenefits CEO Resigns Amid Compliance Issues
Chief Executive Parker Conrad has been replaced by David Sacks, a former executive at Yammer and PayPal who joined Zenefits a year ago as chief operating officer.
CEOs
The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals
The news comes just four months after Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired Sprout for $1 billion.