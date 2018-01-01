Sponsored Content

The Startup Marketer's Guide to Sponsored Online Content
The Startup Marketer's Guide to Sponsored Online Content

Through paid media, business owners can realize a regular stream of site visitors, expanded consumer awareness and customer leads.
Matthew Kammerer | 4 min read
Marketers Must Ask These 7 Questions About Native Content
Marketers Must Ask These 7 Questions About Native Content

With news outlets welcoming brand journalism with native advertising opportunities, marketers need to be careful that they aren't misleading or blurring the lines between "real journalism" and straight advertising.
Lizetta Staplefoote | 4 min read
Marketing Via Paid Online Influencers Sees Dramatic Growth in Survey
Marketing Via Paid Online Influencers Sees Dramatic Growth in Survey

More marketers than ever are utilizing so-called 'sponsored social,' with the strategy closing in on display ads. Does this signal a shift in the industry?
Jason Falls | 10 min read
Save Native Ads From the Slippery Slope of Deception
Save Native Ads From the Slippery Slope of Deception

Responsible stewards of the online ecosystem need to clearly label editorial content from advertising, asserts one marketing leader.
Ash Nashed | 6 min read
Moving Beyond the Banner Ad
Moving Beyond the Banner Ad

The traditional online ad is being overshadowed by these four types of marketing.
Joacim Jeppesen | 3 min read
