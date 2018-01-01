Streaming TV

Brands Must Embrace Cable Cord-Cutters for Marketing Effectiveness
On-Demand

Brands Must Embrace Cable Cord-Cutters for Marketing Effectiveness

The rise in on-demand services is causing significant challenges for brands.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'
Streaming TV

'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'

Cable TV is fast becoming obsolete with cord-cutting apps such as Hulu, Pluto TV and Amazon Prime taking over.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
This 73-Year-Old Billionaire Is Joining Millennials in Cutting the Cord
Cable

This 73-Year-Old Billionaire Is Joining Millennials in Cutting the Cord

Mario Gabelli, the CEO of GAMCO Investors, says he understands why consumers are choosing streaming over cable TV.
Reuters | 2 min read
Stream Me Up, Scotty: CBS to Release New Star Trek Episodes Beginning January 2017
Star Trek

Stream Me Up, Scotty: CBS to Release New Star Trek Episodes Beginning January 2017

The franchise is taking on the streaming frontier more than 50 years after it originally aired.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Google Announces Updated Chromecast, Launches Chromecast Audio
Google

Google Announces Updated Chromecast, Launches Chromecast Audio

Your living room is about to get a bit on an upgrade.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Why Some Say Cord-Cutting Is a Myth
TV Industry

Why Some Say Cord-Cutting Is a Myth

Television executives argue the threat of cord-cutting has been greatly exaggerated.
Leigh Gallagher | 3 min read
Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.
Streaming TV

Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.

People familiar with the plan call it 'Project NOAH,' which stands for NO Ads Hulu.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
JetBlue Flights Are About to Get a Lot More Entertaining
Streaming

JetBlue Flights Are About to Get a Lot More Entertaining

Thanks to Amazon. Here's why.
Reuters | 1 min read
Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks
Streaming TV

Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks

The entertainment juggernaut will reportedly roll out its inaugural cord-cutter offering in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.
Streaming TV

Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.

As of today, you no longer need an invite to get your Sling on. Here's what it is, what you can stream and for how much.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
