The Digest

This Pancake and Waffle Company Dedicated Years to Getting Its Branding Right and Now Makes 8-Digit Revenues
Birch Benders got the attention of Target by working on its packaging and finding its voice.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
When Her Mother Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, She Started a Popcorn Company to Raise Money for Research

Lauren Mariel started Live Love Pop in 2013 and now sells snacks in around 10,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
How This Alcohol Industry Newcomer Created a Japanese Whiskey Brand for the U.S.
Ann Soh Woods tapped her network to get a traditional distiller to allow her to sell their product.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Quickly Grew His Chickpea Pasta Company by Being Scrappy and Bold and Borrowing Tech Company Tactics
Brian Rudolph turned a personal need into a business that sells products in more than 10,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
How the Entrepreneur Behind Purely Elizabeth Pivoted Into Her Breakout Granola Product
Here are seven other interesting things about the company and its founder.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
What Drove This Former Schoolteacher to Create a Leading Protein and Snack Bar Company
Jola Sonkin had no experience in the food industry. Now, her company's products are sold in more than 20,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
These Siblings Started a Refrigerated Protein Bar Company to Support Their Large Family, and Now Their Products Are Sold in 20,000 Stores
Perfect Bar, started in 2005, helped kick off a fresh snacking category that's growing fast.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
How She Built a Hotel in Mexico and Wound Up With a Packaged Food Company
The Real Coconut sells products that have proven popular at the Mexican hotel restaurant with the same name.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
8 Things You Should Know About Chef's Cut, the Company Founded by 2 Golf Caddies That's Now a Multi-million-Dollar Jerky Brand
The business's meat products are sold in close to 40,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
The Women Behind Humm Kombucha Built Their Business By Getting People Addicted to Feeling Good
The brand started out on a kitchen table. Now its products can now be found in 9,000 stores, including Target, Costco and Walmart.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read

In this ongoing column, The Digest, Entrepreneur.com News Director Stephen J. Bronner speaks with food entrepreneurs and executives to see what it took to get their products into the mouths of customers.

