Zomato

Zomato's Snazzy Copywriters & Jeff Bezos's Growing Wealth. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Zomato's Snazzy Copywriters & Jeff Bezos's Growing Wealth. 4 Things to Know Today

Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Why Global Expansion Should be the Next Step for Startups after Raising Funds
Global Expansion

Why Global Expansion Should be the Next Step for Startups after Raising Funds

The global expansion presents huge opportunities for startups to sell their products and services in a broader market.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato
News and Trends

Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato

Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry
Startups

Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry

A major roadblock has been the segmentation of the market by the entry of bigger corporates with brick and mortar setups
Dr.Diwan Rahul Nanda | 3 min read
The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?
Co-founders

The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?

De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se
Dr. Pavan Soni | 5 min read
Why Indian Startups Need to Look Beyond Home Market ?
Going Global

Why Indian Startups Need to Look Beyond Home Market ?

Reaching international market has its own set of challenges like culture barrier, local competitors and finding the right talent
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What Criteria do Big Businesses Set to Acquire Smaller Companies
Acquisitions

What Criteria do Big Businesses Set to Acquire Smaller Companies

Are dead ends for start-ups result of poor planning by acquirers or there is more to this than meets the eye?
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
The Lies Entrepreneurs Tell Themselves While Starting Up
Entrepreneurs

The Lies Entrepreneurs Tell Themselves While Starting Up

It is essential that budding business people stay true to their ideas and expectations
Naval Goel | 6 min read
How to Pick the Perfect Market for Your Mobile App
Mobile Apps

How to Pick the Perfect Market for Your Mobile App

Involve yourself in some deep market research before moving forward to development and deployment
Pratik Kanada | 3 min read
How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive
Foodtech

How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive

This company is now focussing only on its positives
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
