Success Strategies

The Trait Stephen King and J.K. Rowling Share That Helped Them Achieve Success After Early Setbacks

Do you have the will to achieve your goals when others tell you that you can't?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about the importance of persistence and perseverance. It doesn't matter how naturally talented you are if you don't have the determination and willpower to move yourself forward. Persistence is always a key ingredient to meeting your ideal version of success.

The truly successful refuse to let setbacks stand in their way. Walt Disney was told in his younger days that he had no imagination or original ideas, and his first animation company eventually fell through. Stephen King was told by one of his college professors he was a bad writer. 

Click the video to hear more about how persistence can change your life. 

