In Leaked Spoof, Netflix Takes Aim at Amazon's Proposed Drones

February 25, 2014 1 min read

Amazon's vision of a delivery-drone dominated future is getting some laughs -- from Netflix.

In a new spoof video produced for one of the company’s annual meetings, reports Engadget, Netflix teases a faux-project entitled “Drone 2 Home” -- a futuristic paradigm for DVD delivery.

“Unlike other companies trying to rush unproven technology to market,” says the ad parody, in a barely-veiled jab at Amazon, “we have literally spent days working out most of the bugs.”

In the hilarious short, one pesky drone hovers towards an unsuspecting man at a urinal, while another crashes spectacularly into flames. See for yourself right here:

