All Hands On Deck: Dubai International Boat Show
1 min read
Whether you're looking for your next boat to purchase or to market to the GCC's boating crowd, or you just want to contemplate hitting up blue waters, the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) might be the place for you. To be staged from March 3-7 at Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi, DIBS will present more than 430 yachts and leisure crafts from around the world, featuring interactive demonstrations for diving, sailing, fishing and watersport needs, talks and a networking session, a motoring market and marine luxury lifestyle brands, all in tandem with daily competitions. Besides indulging the desires of watercraft owners, diBs will also be addressing sectors that cross over with boating, including prestige services, diving, superyacht manufacturers and marine equipment suppliers. Together with dive middle east, DIBS is now in its seventh year, welcoming 26,000 MENA visitors in addition to international investors and enthusiasts from more than 120 countries. ships ahoy!