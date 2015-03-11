Exhibitions

All Hands On Deck: Dubai International Boat Show

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
All Hands On Deck: Dubai International Boat Show
Image credit: Dubai International Boat Show
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Whether you’re looking for your next boat to purchase or to market to the GCC’s boating crowd, or you just want to contemplate hitting up blue waters, the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) might be the place for you. To be staged from March 3-7 at Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi, DIBS will present more than 430 yachts and leisure crafts from around the world, featuring interactive demonstrations for diving, sailing, fishing and watersport needs, talks and a networking session, a motoring market and marine luxury lifestyle brands, all in tandem with daily competitions. Besides indulging the desires of watercraft owners, diBs will also be addressing sectors that cross over with boating, including prestige services, diving, superyacht manufacturers and marine equipment suppliers. Together with dive middle east, DIBS is now in its seventh year, welcoming 26,000 MENA visitors in addition to international investors and enthusiasts from more than 120 countries. ships ahoy!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Exhibitions

Four Ways To Avoid Exhibition Marketing Disasters

Exhibitions

The How-To: Getting Your Startup Exhibition-Ready

Exhibitions

Exhibitions As The Most Effective Marketing Tool For SMEs