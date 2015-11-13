Gadgets

For The Audiophiles: Sony h.ear

For The Audiophiles: Sony h.ear
Image credit: Sony
High-resolution audio is on deck at Sony and you can have it too with the new h.ear collection. The new range is available in three formats: h.ear on headphones, h.ear in NC noise canceling and h.ear in in-ear earphones. The headband style headphones are a welcome remix of an old favorite for audiophiles featuring an in-line remote and mic to take calls and control music, a tangle-free cable in cool coordinating shades, and a compact folding design that fits perfectly in its carrying pouch.

Even better than the specs? h.ear accessories actually look good. Made with premium audio components and finishes, the gadgets are available in striking colors like viridian blue, cinnabar red, charcoal black, lime yellow, and bordeaux pink. Keeping with the cool factor, the Sony Walkman has also undergone a refreshing redesign too. It’s not just about music anymore.

With expanded capabilities, the media player is more compact, contains 128GB memory with a micro SD card slot and Sony’s upscaling technology which enhances compressed MP3 files to near high res audio quality. The Walkman can hold all of your multimedia files and has built-in AM/FM radio. When paired, Sony h.ear headphones and Walkman combine premium audio with striking design for your listening comfort- superior sound never looked so good. 

