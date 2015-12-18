For The Fitness Fanatic: EBikes Stealth B-52

December 18, 2015 1 min read

EBikes UAE, the region’s first electric bike specialist, is offering a new ecofriendly, fun and totally tech-ed out mode of transportation. The company has joined the ranks of other IoT pioneers by offering bicycles with a digital component. Impress the fitness fan on your list with a Stealth B-52 electric bike. It’s a hybrid vehicle that blends traditional pedal power with 5.2KW of pure electric thrust thanks to an advanced lithium rechargeable battery that requires only two hours to recharge using a standard output. It also has a Brushless DC motor, an advanced nine-speed sequential gearbox and Magura hydraulic disc brakes. Perhaps its most notable feature is the DC-1 Stealth Monitoring System and display: it’s multilingual and provides you with everything from ongoing range calculations based on real-time data to low battery alerts. With the push of a button, riders have a choice of throttle maps and a plethora of other details to ensure a smooth tech-enabled ride.