The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2015

On the occasion of the second annual Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year presented by du, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on November 18, 2015 at The Westin Mina Al Seyahi in Dubai, UAE. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Middle East business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region.

A total of 18 awards were presented, with all of the winners having set themselves apart from their peers in the region by showcasing a commitment to excellence and thereby raising the bar of their respective industries. “We are honored to be the vehicle that gets the MENA region’s pillars of business recognized. As part of our commitment to the continued support of the diverse business community, this regional event included award-winners from several different countries who are both impactful, and action-oriented,” said Wissam Younane, Director, BNC Publishing on behalf of Entrepreneur. “Over the past two years, I’ve seen the concept of entrepreneurship in the regional media go from zero to one hundred in trajectory- and I can comfortably say that it is proof that we at Entrepreneur are doing our jobs right. We’re not acting like a media outlet- instead we’re acting on what we truly believe in: we are a part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in this region. We will continue to be at every event big or small, and give of our time and of our resources to get these entrepreneurs recognized for what they are: the keys to sustainable, booming economies.” On behalf of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Essa Ali Bin Salem Al-Zaabi presented the trophies to the 2015 Agility Achievers.

Organized by Entrepreneur MENA, the 2015 Enterprise Agility Awards recognized and honored enterprise leaders and individuals who have distinguished themselves and shown sector significance and outstanding business conduct across a variety of industries that are key drivers of respective Middle East’s economies. “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a recent interview was firm in his declaration when he said that ‘the Arab world is not on his agenda, it is his agenda.’ For us, we have a similar guiding principal: entrepreneurship is not just on our agenda, it is our agenda,” continued Younane during his address to the assembly of guests. The Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year seeks to acknowledge agility across a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, construction, hospitality, aviation, education, banking, and energy, amongst other key drivers of the Middle East’s economy. “Entrepreneurs are proactive. Entrepreneurs are progressive. We’re keeping up with you, and in some ways we’re growing as you grow. To tonight’s Enterprise Agility Achievers- you are giving our region goals to set, and standards to strive toward,” said Younane in closing, thanking the award winners for elevating standards of quality performance across sectors.

The Winners

Responsible Leadership H.H. Sheikh Maktoum Bin Hasher Al Maktoum

International Achievement Sunil Vaswani

Sustainability Innovation H.H Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Ali Al Nuaimi

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Ambareen Musa

Lifetime Achievement Bader Abdullah Al-Darwish

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Jihad Kawas

Tech Startup of the Year Fetchr

Online Startup of the Year Pricena

Startup Brand Penetration compareit4me.com

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development Tamkeen of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Fastest Growing Enterprise Careem

Digital Influencer of the Year Muna AbuSulayman

Social Entrepreneur of the Year Khalid Alkhudair

SME Banking Innovation ADCB

Islamic Banking Innovation Emirates Islamic

Tech Innovation OneM

Emerging Emirati Entrepreneur Mansoor Al Bastaki

Communications Innovation Plan B