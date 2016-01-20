My Queue

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Growing Oman's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: The Sharakah Forum

Growing Oman's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: The Sharakah Forum
Image credit: Sharakah Forum
A panel discussion with Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Aby Sam Thomas, Bayan Tebyan Communications Director Younis Al Harrasi, Al Roya Publishing Editor in Chief Hatim Al Taie and AIWA Editor in Chief Khalfan bin Salem Al Rahbi
Entrepreneur Staff
The Sharakah Forum in Oman brought together the media and SME sectors to discuss collaboration and growth for the Sultanate’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. More than 200 people came together at the first instalment of the Sharakah Forum in Oman, which was held at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa on December 15, 2015.

Abdullah Al Jufaili, General Manager, Sharakah

The held, which was held under the patronage of Oman’s Minister of Information H.E. Dr. Abdul Munim bin Mansour Al-Hasani, was inaugurated in the presence of Sharakah Chairman and Board Member Hani Al Zubair, and saw attendees from a variety of backgrounds- these included entrepreneurs, SMEs, government officials, academics, students and more.

Hani Al Zubair, Chairman, Sharakah

With the theme of the event being The Role of Media in Supporting SME Development, the forum featured speakers hailing from print, digital and broadcast media backgrounds, all of whom relayed their insights on how entrepreneurs can make best use of the various platforms available to them.

Dr. Hadil Al Moosa, PhD researcher and Oman TV anchor

Speakers at the event included the Hon. Hatim Al Taie, Oman State Council Member and Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya Publishing, Ghassan Talhouk, Head of MENA Growth Markets, LinkedIn, Turki Al Balooshi, founder, Al Balad Online Newspaper, and Aby Sam Thomas, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East.

 

Nadim Attieh, Station Manager, AlWisal FM and Merge FM

