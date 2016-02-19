CES 2016 Highlights: Samsung Family Hub

February 19, 2016 1 min read

Samsung Electronics introduced a brand new refrigeration category. The Family Hub Refrigerator reconnects families, provides entertainment, organizes groceries and home tasks with a digital kick. It does it all from a 21.5 inch full HD LCD screen located on the upper right exterior door. The screen allows you to post, share and update calendars, pin photos and leave notes– all with the ease and convenience of your smartphone.

Image credit: Samsung Electronics.

Outfitted with three high quality cameras inside which capture an image every time the door closes, you can keep tabs on consumption and even peek inside your fridge remotely using your mobile device. Even if you’re already at the store and forget to check on what you need, you can pull up the Samsung Smart Home app and have a look right into your Family Hub fridge. How’s that for making the grocery list obsolete!