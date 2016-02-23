Stepping Up For Tech Startups: STEP Conference 2016 In April

February 23, 2016 2 min read

STEP Conference is returning for its fourth edition on April 4-5, 2016 at the Dubai International Marine Club. This year’s STEP will be held over two days featuring three different tracks (Tech, Digital and Entertainment) and expects 6,000+ attendees comprising investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Besides the conference, STEP 2016 will also bring back Startup Basecamp, a platform for startups, across MENA, North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia and other regions, to showcase their ventures. The 2016 edition of the Basecamp is expected to bring together 400+ startups who will showcase their ideas to investors and mentors. Workshops, pitch competitions for selected startups and one-on-one sessions with mentors also form part of the agenda.

Image credit: A scene from STEP 2015. STEP Conference

With respect to topics, the Tech track will see investors, entrepreneurs and tech corporations discuss latest trends in the tech world including wearables, health tech and e-commerce among others. The Digital track brings together marketing experts who will share their insights on impact of digital revolution on the media industry. The Entertainment track will see artists and gamers deliberate on changing audience preferences in the entertainment world.

More than 80+ industry leaders will provide their insights on the aforementioned topics, with the list of speakers including Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Barjeel Art Foundation, Elissa Freiha, Co-founder, WOMENA, Issa Aghabi, ‎Head of Investment, twofour54, and Fadi Ghandour, Chairman and Managing Partner, Wamda Capital.

