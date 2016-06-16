Infographic: Understanding The Egyptian Online Shopper

June 16, 2016 1 min read

If you are looking to gauge the market for e-commerce ventures in Egypt, this stat from PayFort and Yaoota.com’s infographic on Egypt’s online shopping scenario may give you a perspective: there are over 450 online stores operating in Egypt, of which 100+ have partnered with aggregator platforms (like Yaoota.com) to attract more consumers. The infographic also reveals that 75% of the online consumer base is under 35 years of age- not surprisingly, this comprises of an urban population, with these shopping sites attracting more women visitors compared to any other Egyptian website. Having said that, total monthly traffic to Egyptian online retailers clocks at about 12-18 million visits, which is still below other established online platforms like news portals, which average around 17-20 million hits a month.

Image credit: PayFort and Yaoota.