Snapchat

Snapchat Is Adopting Facebook's Ad Targeting Strategy

It was inevitable the popular network would eventually allow advertisers to sift among its 100 million daily users.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Social Media Strategist at The Social Media Current
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Snapchat keeps stepping on Facebook’s toes by introducing new and powerful ad targeting features.

The network took society by storm, especially its younger segments. Like every major social platform, Snapchat built a large following base, then invited advertisers to the feast. It comes as no surprise that now Snapchat is trying to monetize this huge user base. Average users are already moaning and groaning, but native advertising is the reality for most of the popular apps we use every day.

The new feature, called Snap Audience Match, allows marketers to target users based on an email address or mobile device ID. For now, at least, Snapchat is trying to protect personal information and anonymity.

Related: Why Snapchat's 'Memories' Proves It's a Real Competitor to Facebook

Another feature, called Snapchat Lifestyle Categories, allows advertisers to target people based on the types of videos they watch. Of course, the list would not be complete without “Lookalikes,” a targeting algorithm that will pick costumers based on certain similarities and characteristics of existing audience.

The parallel with powerful Facebook features is apparent, yet it’s a huge step for Snapchat. It was ad free as it grew to one of the most popular social networks of today, then random ads started appearing here and there. And while, Evan Spiegel famously said that he doesn’t want for the network to “creepily” target users, the company is taking the direction of serving relevant content and information, even sponsored, instead of random ads.

Targeting based on age and gender, like Snapchat did when it introduced its advertising, just doesn’t work. People of the same age and gender still have different interests, to say nothing of their different socio-economic and demographic backgrounds. Nonetheless, while the ad targeting wasn’t precise, it might have been a good investment just for the share of attention when there was such a small amount of advertising on Snapchat, .

Add to it the fact that a lot of advertisers work within themes and want stories to look as native as possible on this young network. With more than 100 million people using Snapchat every day and over 10 billion videos watched per day, this is really potent.

Related: The Quick Guide to Using Snapchat for Business in 2016

Hopefully, once a much more precise targeting rolls out on the platform, advertisers will masterfully craft it into stories. After all, this is what makes advertising on Snapchat more discreet and less intrusive.

Yet, as with any other network, once more brands dip their toes into Snapchat advertising, we will have a fair share of horribly-executed promotions. The platform is bound to get its share of criticism from such massive user base. However, as the time progresses, the quality bar will be raised.

In the meantime, it would be nice if Snapchat, unlike Facebook and Instagram, does not make the mistake of clogging up the feeds.

Follow Entrepreneur on Snapchat with username ‘entmagazine’.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Snapchat

Snapchat May Launch Its Own Gaming Service Next Month

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company