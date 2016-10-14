HomeIQ Offers A Wireless Management System For Your Home

October 14, 2016 1 min read

HomeIQ’s connected home wireless system is an easy and efficient way to manage your home. The system requires no drilling or technical expertise to install and allows you to automate lights, locks and appliances as well as protect against leaks, fire and theft. Hardware for the system includes a central hub that works with other smart device like A/C thermostats that program themselves, flood detectors that shut off water supply when a leak is detected, smoke alarms that send notifications in case of fire, and smart locks that can remotely unlock a door.

Got kids? HomeIQ can help automate their lifestyles too by restricting access to game consoles and TVs to specific times through the installation of a simple smart switch. The system is entirely customizable and available through HomeIQ’s online platform. Once installed you can manage your smart home using an app on your Android or iOS mobile device.

