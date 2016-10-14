Technology

HomeIQ Offers A Wireless Management System For Your Home

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
HomeIQ Offers A Wireless Management System For Your Home
Image credit: HomeIQ
HomeIQ
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HomeIQ’s connected home wireless system is an easy and efficient way to manage your home. The system requires no drilling or technical expertise to install and allows you to automate lights, locks and appliances as well as protect against leaks, fire and theft. Hardware for the system includes a central hub that works with other smart device like A/C thermostats that program themselves, flood detectors that shut off water supply when a leak is detected, smoke alarms that send notifications in case of fire, and smart locks that can remotely unlock a door.

Got kids? HomeIQ can help automate their lifestyles too by restricting access to game consoles and TVs to specific times through the installation of a simple smart switch. The system is entirely customizable and available through HomeIQ’s online platform. Once installed you can manage your smart home using an app on your Android or iOS mobile device. 

Related: CES 2016 Highlights: Samsung Family Hub

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab

Technology

'Technology Is More Broken Than Ever': Centercode CEO Luke Freiler on Creating More Meaningful Tech

Technology

In The Fold: Huawei Mate Xs