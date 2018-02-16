My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends > The Digest

How 2 Friends Quit Their Jobs and Pursued Their Dreams of Purple Ice Cream That Gets Thousands of Likes on Instagram

The founders of Soft Swerve in New York City discuss the creation of their signature product and how they keep customers coming back for more.
The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List
Next Article

The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

Next Article
How 2 Friends Quit Their Jobs and Pursued Their Dreams of Purple Ice Cream That Gets Thousands of Likes on Instagram
Image credit: Soft Swerve
News Director

Business inspiration struck best friends Jason Liu and Michael Tsang of New York after enjoying the Filipino desert of halo-halo, a mix of shaved ice, evaporated milk and ingredients like sweet beans, coconut, sago, gulaman, tubers including purple yam and fruits. But Liu and Tsang thought they could do it better.

So in 2016 they opened Soft Swerve, a soft serve ice cream shop in New York City's Chinatown. The shop primarily features four flavors: coconut, green tea, black sesame and its signature purple yam ice cream, which has brought attention from media and visitors clamoring to get this unique and colorful dessert in their Instagram feeds. The treat is not just an amazing visual, however, it's a culinary sensation that has attracted lines that stretched down the block and customers as far as Europe.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Found Her Sweet Spot and Scooped Up $30 Million in Sales Last Year

Watch the video below to learn more about the origins of Soft Swerve, what their newest flavor is and how they keep their customers coming back after their first "wow" moment.