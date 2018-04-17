Ellevate Dubai's Future Proofed Forum Aims To Prepare Women For Workplaces Of The Future

April 17, 2018 2 min read

Blockchain, AI, proliferation of mobile devices and influencer marketing- the causes for changing landscape of businesses and workspaces worldwide may be many, but there’s no denying that these create an urgent need for professionals to adapt themselves to emerging technologies and disruptions, and also develop emotional resilience. With this in mind, Ellevate Dubai, the Dubai Chapter of Ellevate Network (a global professional women's network) is organizing Future Proofed, their annual flagship forum for women professionals to come together and discover how the future of the workplace may look like and how they can succeed.

Taking place on April 22, at The Address, Dubai Marina in Dubai, the forum aims to provide a sense of what’s in store for women professionals at workplaces including new market conditions, changing processes and procedures, and will share knowledge on the skills women require to adapt and succeed in such a setting. The event enables this through a series of panel discussions and talks delivered by “a diverse lineup of thought leaders, futurists, technology experts, and corporate veterans.” From Michelle Wu, Chief Information of Officer of GE Power to Mishal Kanoo, Chairman, Kanoo Group, to Sophie Le Ray, co-founder of Naseba, Amira Rashad, Founder, Bulkwhiz, and others, business women who’ve been there and done that will share insights to inspire others. This year’s forum is moderated by CNN anchor Hala Gorani.

Besides creating a platform for discussions, the forum also creates an opportunity for attendees to form “real connections,” and includes structured and unstructured networking opportunities along with breakout sessions for the women to share their stories and learning. While entry to the event is free for members of Ellevate Dubai, non-members can secure their spot for the 2018 Future Proofed forum here.

