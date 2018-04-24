Why You Shouldn't Quit Your Job to Start a Business

Rather than taking the plunge, consider dipping your toe in first.

As the world becomes more digitized and access to the internet is something we all enjoy, more and more of us want to quit our day jobs to start our own businesses. The word "entrepreneur" is thrown around a lot these days, with many people seeing it as a means to enjoy a whole new level of professional, financial and personal freedom.

It is not difficult to see why, either. Having the ability do what you love, when you want and on your own terms is certainly attractive, especially when you could potentially build it into a sizeable income. Don't be too quick, however, to abandon your day job to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams. Many of today's best-known entrepreneurs consider doing so to be reckless and unnecessary.

"Entrepreneurs" are rarely the modern-day maverick who suddenly decide one day to quit their jobs and pursue their dreams. After all, quitting a job to pursue business is risky, especially without having a safety net in place. In fact, the majority of people who decide to start an online business will fail within the first year.

Further, there is far more involved in transitioning from being an employee of others to becoming your own boss than you may realize. Changing your mindset from that of an employee to an entrepreneur is a major key to successfully bridging that divide. If you operate with the mindset of an employee -- a person who is used to working for others and being paid by them -- you will almost certainly fail. When you work for others, you do what they tell you to do. As an entrepreneur, you decide what the next best step is, and you execute that step in your day-to-day actions. The latter requires both a significant mindset shift and major discipline.

At the same time, in our rapidly changing economy, you would almost be doing yourself a disservice not to start a business. But, how can you do so while working full-time?

Take the "hybrid path" to entrepreneurship.

If you're willing to sacrifice much of your free time now to reap the rewards later, you have what it takes to become an entrepreneur. Often called the "hybrid path" to entrepreneurship, many successful entrepreneurs started their business while still being employed full-time.

Research has shown that those who kept their day jobs while starting their businesses were 33 percent more likely to be successful than their risk-taking counterparts. Leveraging your full-time job in the early days of your business, allows you to build on firmer financial ground, increasing the likelihood that your enterprise will last and thrive through the initial stages. In addition, being entrepreneurial within your existing job allows you to build the necessary skills and traits you will need as you transition from your employee to entrepreneurial role.

Being impatient and chasing short-term gratification by quitting your job and going all-in, is risky and often ill-advised. Building slowly and steadily for the long-term is often the wisest course of action.

Today, it's more important than ever to start a business.

Still, with all that being said, the time couldn't be more right to start your own business and become self-sufficient. Unlike in years past, having a job no longer guarantees financial security.

Rapid developments in technology and the ever-increasing digitization of our world puts creative and business-building tools in the hands of everyone. Whether you have skills to market or a great idea for a product, you too could be the next Bill Gates or Elon Musk.

Even if you set your sights a little lower, consider what skills you have that others would gladly pay you for. Figure out what you can charge per client, and how many clients you would need to completely replace your income. Unless you're already earning seven figures, you'll soon realize that the numbers are not that daunting.

I was able to build my first business through affiliate marketing With affiliate marketing, you don't have to create your own product. Rather, you earn a commission by promoting other people's products.

Though the thought of running your own business, spending your days working on something you're passionate about, and choosing how and where you spend your time is enticing, realize there are days if not years of sleepless nights, cash flow shortfalls and mindset hurdles between you and your destination.

By building your business while working full- or part-time, you will have the cash flow in the short term to get your enterprise off the ground. Once your business begins bringing in an income which rivals that of your day job, then and only then should you consider whether to pursue it full-time.