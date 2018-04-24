The 9 Best Tech Franchise Opportunities of 2018

Check out nine technology franchise opportunities from the 2018 Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

Starting a tech franchise might not automatically make you the next Bill Gates, but it could provide a nice lifestyle for you.

The reliance of technology is not only seen on a consumer level (just go to an Apple Store and watch people fret over having to part with their iPhone as it gets repaired), but also required for businesses to remain competitive.

Check out this slideshow to see what tech franchisees are out there and which ones may be a good investment for you.

Here are the nine tech franchises that made the 2018 Franchise 500 list.

uBreakiFix

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009, just a couple of years after the first iPhones hit the market. The No. 18 business on the Franchise 500 list, which offers mail-in and walk-in repairs of electronics, has capitalized on the explosion of smartphones, growing to over 300 locations by the start of the 2017.

CEO: Justin Wetherill

Business headquarters: Orlando, Fla.

Franchising since: 2013

Initial investment: $60,400

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

1-year growth in new units: 50 units (18.2 percent)

Training: 48 hours on the job, 96 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Ad Templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

CPR-Cell Phone Repair is ranked No. 26 on the Franchise 500. Founded in 2004, the company started franchising three years later in 2007. By the start of 2017, CPR-Cell Phone Repair had grown to 365 franchises across the globe, in addition to four company-owned stores. Besides its repair services, CPR-Cell Phone Repair also sells smartphones, game systems and more.

CEO: Josh Sevick

Business headquarters: Independence, Ohio

Franchising since: 2007

Initial investment: $58,150 to $176,000

Initial franchise fee: $45,000

1-year growth in new units: 111 units (43.0 percent)

Training: 400 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

CMIT

When CMIT was founded in 1994, it focused on in-home computer services and training. In 2004, though, the company pivoted to small- and medium-sized business customers. It seems to have worked. CMIT had 175 franchise at the start of 2017, and it’s now ranked 186 on the Franchise 500.

CEO: Jeff Connally

Business headquarters: Austin, Texas

Franchising since: 1998

Initial investment: $127,200 to $173,200

Initial franchise fee: $25,000 to $35,000

1-year growth in new units: 50 units (18.2 percent)

Training: two weeks onsite, 82.5 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

Experimac

Experimac is ranked 223 on the Franchise 500. It’s only been franchising since 2014, but it has grown dramatically. The company added just two franchises in 2014, then 36 in 2015 and 59 in 2016. The Apple product repair shop now has 100 total units, including eight international franchises.

CEO: Ray Titus

Business headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Franchising since: 2014

Initial investment: $144,370 to $316,140

Initial franchise fee: $49,500

1-year growth in new units: 60 units (150.0 percent)

Training: 11 hours on the job, 69 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT ranks No. 242 on the Franchise 500 and, as the name suggests, focuses on IT solutions for teams or businesses. Founded in 2004, the company has grown its number of units over the past few years, going from 52 franchises in 2014 to 115 in 2018.

CEO: Don Lowe

Business headquarters: Mission Viejo, Calif.

Franchising since: 2004

Initial investment: $94,620 to $137,250

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

1-year growth in new units: 21 units (22.3 percent)

Training: 6 hours on the job, 38 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Ad templates, national media, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

Multivista

Multivista is the 252nd-ranked business on the Franchise 500, and like most of the companies on this list, it got its start in the early 2000s. Founded in 2003, Multivista created a way for construction professionals to monitor building projects through webcam feeds and photo and video documentation. The company has grown steadily over the past six years, and there are now 67 Multivista units around the world.

CEO: Luis Pascual

Business headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Franchising since: 2007

Initial investment: $135,500 to $538,500

Initial franchise fee: $20,000 to $157,500

1-year growth in new units: 7 units (11.7 percent)

Training: 26 hours on the job, 352 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, email marketing

Digital Doc

Digital Doc is the No. 343 business on the Franchise 500. It started franchising in 2012, and by the start of 2017, the cell phone repair and retail business already had 30 franchises in the U.S.

CEO: Levi Dinkla

Business headquarters: Glenview, Ill.

Franchising since: 2012

Initial investment: $128,200 to $195,500

Initial franchise fee: $44,900

1-year growth in new units: -12 units (-26.7 percent)

Training: 50 hours on the job, 90 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone is the oldest company on this list, having been founded in 1988. At the time, Russ Weldon started The Car Phone Store, and by 1989, the company had started franchising. By 1999, the store also offered GPS navigation and wireless accessories, so the name was changed to Wireless Zone. At the start of 2018, the company had 335 franchises across the U.S.

CEO: Scott Moorehead

Business headquarters: Rocky Hill, Conn.

Franchising since: 1989

Initial investment: $142,500 to $328,500

Initial franchise fee: $1,000 to $25,000

1-year growth in new units: -57 units (-14.4 percent)

Training: 20 to 40 hours on the job, 40 to 80 hours in the classroom

Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

Computer Troubleshooters

Computer Troubleshooters just squeaked onto the Franchise 500, landing at No. 498. Having been franchising since 1997, the company offers managed services, cloud solutions, software consulting and more. By the start of 2017, the company had over 300 franchises, including 139 abroad.

CEO: John Davies

Business headquarters: Independence, Ohio

Franchising since: 1997

Initial investment: $12,200 to $27,900

Initial franchise fee: $9,900

1-year growth in new units: 13 units (4.3 percent)

Training: 16 hours in the classroom

Co-op advertising, ad templates, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing