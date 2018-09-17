Wireless Zone
Wireless devices, services, and accessories
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
795 Brook St., Bldg. 5
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
CEO
Scott Moorehead
Parent Company
Round Room LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,000 - $332,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$1,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9-22%
Wireless Zone offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Wireless Zone has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise/transfer fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80+ hours
Classroom Training:
80+ hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4