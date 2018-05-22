The Top 5 New Franchises of 2018
Each year, Entrepreneur comes out with its Franchise 500, breaking down 500 excelling companies that could become great investments. To separate the best of the best, we analyze more than 150 data points, from cost to size to brand strength and more.
And while you’ll see powerful brands like McDonald’s or 7-Eleven top our list, there are also some standout, younger franchises that deserve credit, too. Here are the top-ranked companies who have started franchising in the past five years. (To see every company that made the list, head over to our new franchise list here.)
1. uBreakiFix
uBreakiFix was founded in 2009, just a couple of years after the first iPhones hit the market. The No. 18 business on the Franchise 500 list, which offers mail-in and walk-in repairs of electronics, has capitalized on the explosion of smartphones, growing to over 300 locations by the start of the 2017.
- CEO: Justin Wetherill
- Business headquarters: Orlando, Fla.
- Franchising since: 2013
- Initial investment: $60,400 to $220,850
- Initial franchise fee: $40,000
- 1-year growth in new units: 50 units (18.2 percent)
- Training: 3 weeks on-site, 120 hours in the classroom
- Marketing support: Ad templates, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app
2. Velofix Group of Companies
Velofix is a mobile bike shop that offers bicycle sales or repairs at home. The company, which ranks No. 106 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, was only founded in 2012. It started franchising in 2013, but by the start of 2017, it had already grown to 110 franchises, including 26 international locations.
- CEO: Chris Guilemet
- Business headquarters: Newark, Del.
- Franchising since: 2013
- Initial investment: $163,200 to $198,950
- Initial franchise fee: $25,000
- 1-year growth in new units: 25 units (29.4 percent)
- Training: 17 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom
- Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app
3. Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers
Fyzical Therapy and Balance centers ranks 117th in the Franchise 500, eighth among healthcare franchises. It offers exactly what you would expect: physical therapy, balance retraining and fall prevention, as well as other rehabilitation and fitness programs. Since the company started franchising in 2013, it has grown dramatically each year, adding 11 franchises in its first year, then 28 units in its second and a full 100 in its third year. At the start of 2018, there were 269 units across the U.S.
- CEO: Jim Abrams
- Business headquarters: Sarasota, Fla.
- Franchising since: 2013
- Initial investment: $82,250 to $390,000
- Initial franchise fee: $70,000 to $140,000
- 1-year growth in new units: 47 units (24.5 percent)
- Training: 24 hours in the classroom
- Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, loyalty program/app
4. The Flying Locksmiths
The Flying Locksmiths is older than the other companies on this list, having been founded in 1984, but it’s also the last company to franchise. Since opening up to the idea of franchising, though, the No. 125 business on the Franchise 500 has become very popular. At the start of 2018, there were 73 franchises in the U.S. to go along with the company’s flagship location.
- CEO: Barry L. McMenimon
- Business headquarters: Braintree, Mass.
- Franchising since: 2015
- Initial investment: $121,596 to $366,396
- Initial franchise fee: $15,000 to $240,000
- 1-year growth in new units: 48 units (240.0 percent)
- Training: 40 hours on the job, 40 hours in the classroom
- Marketing support: Ad templates, national media, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app
5. Amazing Lash Studio
Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studio is all about eyelash style and design. The beauty company ranks No. 136 on the Franchise 500, and that’s due in part to its dramatic growth in units since the business started franchising in 2013. By the start of 2018, there were already 181 U.S. franchises.
- CEO: Edward Le
- Business headquarters: Scottsdale, Az.
- Franchising since: 2013
- Initial investment: $270,350 to $584,200
- Initial franchise fee: $39,000
- 1-year growth in new units: 35 units (31.3 percent)
- Training: 7 to 11 hours on the job, 32 hours in the classroom
- Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app