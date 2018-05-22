The Top 5 New Franchises of 2018

Looking to get ahead of the investment curve? Take a look at these new franchises.

May 22, 2018 4 min read

Each year, Entrepreneur comes out with its Franchise 500, breaking down 500 excelling companies that could become great investments. To separate the best of the best, we analyze more than 150 data points, from cost to size to brand strength and more.

And while you’ll see powerful brands like McDonald’s or 7-Eleven top our list, there are also some standout, younger franchises that deserve credit, too. Here are the top-ranked companies who have started franchising in the past five years. (To see every company that made the list, head over to our new franchise list here.)

1. uBreakiFix

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009, just a couple of years after the first iPhones hit the market. The No. 18 business on the Franchise 500 list, which offers mail-in and walk-in repairs of electronics, has capitalized on the explosion of smartphones, growing to over 300 locations by the start of the 2017.

CEO: Justin Wetherill

Justin Wetherill Business headquarters: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. Franchising since: 2013

2013 Initial investment: $60,400 to $220,850

$60,400 to $220,850 Initial franchise fee: $40,000

$40,000 1-year growth in new units: 50 units (18.2 percent)

50 units (18.2 percent) Training: 3 weeks on-site, 120 hours in the classroom

3 weeks on-site, 120 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Ad templates, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

2. Velofix Group of Companies

Velofix is a mobile bike shop that offers bicycle sales or repairs at home. The company, which ranks No. 106 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, was only founded in 2012. It started franchising in 2013, but by the start of 2017, it had already grown to 110 franchises, including 26 international locations.

CEO: Chris Guilemet

Chris Guilemet Business headquarters: Newark, Del.

Newark, Del. Franchising since: 2013

2013 Initial investment: $163,200 to $198,950

$163,200 to $198,950 Initial franchise fee: $25,000

$25,000 1-year growth in new units: 25 units (29.4 percent)

25 units (29.4 percent) Training: 17 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom

17 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

3. Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers

Fyzical Therapy and Balance centers ranks 117th in the Franchise 500, eighth among healthcare franchises. It offers exactly what you would expect: physical therapy, balance retraining and fall prevention, as well as other rehabilitation and fitness programs. Since the company started franchising in 2013, it has grown dramatically each year, adding 11 franchises in its first year, then 28 units in its second and a full 100 in its third year. At the start of 2018, there were 269 units across the U.S.

CEO: Jim Abrams

Jim Abrams Business headquarters: Sarasota, Fla.

Sarasota, Fla. Franchising since: 2013

2013 Initial investment: $82,250 to $390,000

$82,250 to $390,000 Initial franchise fee: $70,000 to $140,000

$70,000 to $140,000 1-year growth in new units: 47 units (24.5 percent)

47 units (24.5 percent) Training: 24 hours in the classroom

24 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, loyalty program/app

4. The Flying Locksmiths

The Flying Locksmiths is older than the other companies on this list, having been founded in 1984, but it’s also the last company to franchise. Since opening up to the idea of franchising, though, the No. 125 business on the Franchise 500 has become very popular. At the start of 2018, there were 73 franchises in the U.S. to go along with the company’s flagship location.

CEO: Barry L. McMenimon

Barry L. McMenimon Business headquarters: Braintree, Mass.

Braintree, Mass. Franchising since: 2015

2015 Initial investment: $121,596 to $366,396

$121,596 to $366,396 Initial franchise fee: $15,000 to $240,000

$15,000 to $240,000 1-year growth in new units: 48 units (240.0 percent)

48 units (240.0 percent) Training: 40 hours on the job, 40 hours in the classroom

40 hours on the job, 40 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Ad templates, national media, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

5. Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studio is all about eyelash style and design. The beauty company ranks No. 136 on the Franchise 500, and that’s due in part to its dramatic growth in units since the business started franchising in 2013. By the start of 2018, there were already 181 U.S. franchises.