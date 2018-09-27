Mompreneurs

How Being a Single Teen Mom Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship can be a natural fit for a single mother.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Being a Single Teen Mom Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Oleh_Slobodeniuk | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO of Carex Consulting Group
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not too long ago, I found myself a single, teen mother.

In an instant, my life trajectory changed: Suddenly I was facing an uphill battle when it came to college and a career. I vividly remember getting my first job and, while waiting for my first paycheck, not having enough gas money to get to my office. It was a humbling experience to have to borrow $10 from a new colleague until payday.

Related: 'All Moms Are Right' Says the CEO of This Portable Breast Pump Startup

When I think about it, I can still feel the pit in my stomach from having to ask for cash that day. So embarrassing!

What I didn't realize at the time was all the lessons I was learning -- juggling schedules, problem solving, leveraging outside resources, getting creative. In retrospect, this was a crash course in entrepreneurship.

Contrary to what you might think, entrepreneurship can be a natural fit for a single mother. Whereas an ordinary job would likely keep you confined to the 9-to-5 workday, the entrepreneur enjoys considerably more flexibility in her schedule. This can be a boon for a busy mother. And if starting your own business sounds intimidating, you don't have to go it alone -- you could join a fledgling startup or find co-founders.

Aside from the flexible schedule an entrepreneur's workday affords, as a single mother you already have a lot of the requisite skills for succeeding at business: You are nimble, a problem solver and are good as asking for help.

Related: How I Balance Entrepreneurship and Motherhood

Here are a few more benefits of entrepreneurship:

1. You are your own boss.

Setting your own hours is just one of the perks of running the show -- you get to set the entire tone of your company. Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary invested in Heather Stenlake, a single mother and founder of Bridal Buddy. As Stenlake told me, she loves that she can put her children first by working during the hours when they are at school (she notes that it is critical that everything get done within that time frame). When they go to bed at night, it's back to work again to tie up loose ends and tend to customers. While it isn't easy, just establish a schedule and stick to it, Stenlake says. Your kids will become accustomed to the routine -- and it works!

2. The sky is the limit.

You are not held back by education, management structures and the like. While it's certainly depressing to read a job description for which you lack the necessary education or experience, the same rules do not apply to entrepreneurs. Nor will you have your upward mobility limited as you would with a conventional job. When you start your own business, you set the rules and your success isn't capped by company policy or upper management.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder, openly talks his lack of a high school education and belief that passion, purpose and personality trump a stack of degrees. Other notable change-makers without college educations include Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Steve Jobs (Apple). Beyond lacking educational requirements, you don't have to deal with a glass ceiling or other barriers that tend to hold back women

Related: 3 Things to Do Today to Achieve Better Work-Life Balance as a Mom Entrepreneur

3. It doesn't have to be high-risk.

High stakes accounts of people mortgaging their homes to start businesses might make for an engrossing underdog story, but these are far from typical. What you hear about less often but is far more common are people who seek investor money to start a company -- often from people called angel investors. Angel investors often give startup capital in lieu of equity and bank on your success for repayment.

There are also local and national grants and funds that can help you get started. Check out your local Small Business Development Center or university entrepreneurship departments for advice. There are even grants tailored specifically to the female entrepreneur, like the InnovateHER Challenge. Each year, the U.S. Small Business Administration hosts a competition for businesses that positively impact women and families; the competition winner takes home over $30,000 in prize money. 

4. It's a real-world MBA.

Even if you decide entrepreneurship isn't for you, you'll still bring the lessons you learned and skills you developed to your next job. Though not every business succeeds, compare the cost of a failed business to that of an MBA. The average cost of an MBA is $80,000 and entails two years of simulations and case studies that seldom reflect real-world conditions. In contrast, as an entrepreneur you get to live the MBA course and practice real-world problem solving each day. You'll get practice making pitch decks, doing marketing, understanding financials and selling. Inevitably, when you fail at something, you'll learn from it and you'll learn to take mistakes in stride.

More From Women Entrepreneur

How Being a Single Teen Mom Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship
Mompreneurs

How Being a Single Teen Mom Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship can be a natural fit for a single mother.
Rachel Neill | 5 min read
'She Was One of My Business Idols,' Says This Fashion Entrepreneur About Her Mentor and Net-A-Porter Founder Natalie Massenet
Mentor Moments

'She Was One of My Business Idols,' Says This Fashion Entrepreneur About Her Mentor and Net-A-Porter Founder Natalie Massenet

As Emma Grede builds inclusive denim brand Good American (alongside co-founder Khloe Kardashian) she leans on Massenet for emotional and professional support.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
3 Simple and Essential Money Lessons for Women Entrepreneurs
Money

3 Simple and Essential Money Lessons for Women Entrepreneurs

These quick tips will help you get a handle on your finances.
Ellevate | 4 min read
A Professional Bridesmaid Shares Her Secrets to Managing Stress and Forging Strong Relationships
How Success Happens Podcast

A Professional Bridesmaid Shares Her Secrets to Managing Stress and Forging Strong Relationships

Bridesmaid for Hire founder Jen Glantz says if you have an idea for something great, the best thing you can do is just start.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Buy From
Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How I Balance Entrepreneurship and Motherhood