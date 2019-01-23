Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Shares Continue to Slide After Elon Musk Announces Job Cuts

The shorts are back in business with Tesla!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Shares Continue to Slide After Elon Musk Announces Job Cuts
Image credit: Qilai Shen | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Six weeks ago, investors selling Tesla shares short were feeling the squeeze after the stock had surged more than 30 percent. Analysts suggested that a little more pressure might force the shorts to abandon their bets en masse and potentially fuel a still bigger run in the share price.

That was then. The shorts are letting it ride now as Tesla shares continue to fall through the $300 level. The stock was down 3.79 percent today. It has fallen 19 percent since last Friday when Tesla announced more than 3000 job-cuts and CEO Elon Musk gave a candid assessment of the company's challenges going forward. Further details of the layoffs emerged today. The shares are now down 33 percent since the middle of December.

 
TSLA Quotes by TradingView

The broader stock market was mixed as strong fourth quarter earnings results from Dow index companies IBM, United Technologies and Proctor & Gamble helped the Dow post a gain of 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes were up 0.22 percent and 0.08 percent respectively, while the Entrepreneur Index™ was down 0.1 percent.

Comcast had the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ today, rising 5.49 percent. The media and telecom giant reported results this morning that beat earnings and revenue estimates and raised its dividend to shareholders by ten cents per share. The stock has yet to regain the ground it lost since early December but is up 11.6 percent since Christmas Eve.

Capital One Financial, on the other hand, was hammered for disappointing results. The bank topped earnings estimates but fell short on revenues, leading analysts to lower their price targets for the stock. It fell 6.24 percent -- the biggest decline on the Entrepreneur Index™ today. Pest control company Rollins Inc. (-3.12 percent) also fell sharply after it missed both earnings and revenue estimates.

So far, the earnings season is off to a promising start. Of the 11 percent of S&P 500 companies that reported earnings through last Friday, 76 percent had beaten earnings estimates and 56 percent had topped revenue targets, according to research firm FactSet. It's clear, however, that companies that miss estimates will be punished in the market and that outlook may be more important than current results.

The technology sector was generally down today with most companies posting modest losses. Twitter was an exception, falling 3.97 percent after interviews CEO Jack Dorsey had with Rolling Stone magazine and a podcast were published online. The founder and CEO of Twitter discussed the difficulty of dealing with harassment on the social media network and removing messages from Nazis and white supremacists.

Facebook was also down 2.22 percent on the day. The biggest gain in the tech sector was posted by software-maker salesforce.com (0.54 percent).

Other notable declines on the day included pipeline manager Kinder Morgan, (-2.21 percent), Ford Motor Co. (-1.88 percent) and oil and gas producer Hess Corp. (-1.58 percent). Other gains included homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. (2.42 percent), Alexion Pharmaceuticals, (2.37 percent) and whiskey-maker Brown-Forman Corp. (1.77 percent).

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on ;Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Announces Plan to Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce, Leading to Stock Plummet

Entrepreneur Index

Netflix Has Been the Hottest Stock Since Christmas. Here's Why.

Entrepreneur Index

The Entrepreneur Index™ Rides Netflix's Coattails to Big Stock Jump