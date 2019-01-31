'Trep Talk: Raisa Sherbakova Flueckiger, Founder, Groove Makers

Raisa Sherbakova Flueckiger is the founder of Groove Makers, a Dubai-based international talent booking agency.

Besides being a professional singer and a jazz pianist, Raisa Sherbakova Flueckiger is the founder of Groove Makers, a Dubai-based international talent booking agency. Shortly after launching her business in autumn 2017, Flueckiger successfully organized performances by some of the region’s best professional musicians and artists at renowned local hotels like Sofitel, Fairmont, Rixos, Waldorf Astoria, Atlantis the Palm, Bulgari Hotel, but also international five-star hotels, such as the St. Regis Maldives and Conrad Maldives.

Recalling her entrepreneurial journey, Flueckiger says, “As a graduated singer and pianist, I realized quite early on that there’s a lack of a reliable agency for musicians and hotels. Today, we are matching entertainment professionals like musicians, dancers, acrobats, but also special acts performers like magicians with five-star hotels, event locations, corporate and private customers. Together with our artists, we’re creating shows and entertainment concepts, and since we’re cooperating only with the very best professionals in the entertainment industry, we are able to provide the highest quality with the most effective value, for both the artists and the clients.”

Flueckiger bootstrapped the first few months of her business; however, the quality and reliability of her services quickly brought in a steady revenue which, ever since, she has been reinvesting into the business. “Right now, we are focused on the UAE, but we are also reinvesting our profits to expand our business into other regions,” Flueckiger says. “We have seen a high demand for professional artists from other regions, which helps us to grow organically. For example, we have already expanded into Switzerland, and in the future, we plan to expand further on into the region and also work worldwide with the best hotel chains in Asia, Europe, and the US.”

Flueckiger adds that building one’s own business is very fulfilling, despite the obstacles an entrepreneur might be faced with. “There are definitely some hurdles, especially for first-time founders,” she says. “For example, you have to get familiar with the legal framework, or implement the right tools like CRM, or build a website. However, the UAE, and especially Dubai, is a great place to start one’s own business. There are endless opportunities, but, as a female founder, I’d appreciate if the female entrepreneurs in the region would be better connected, to share knowledge and best practices. I want to embrace and encourage the ladies who are interested to open their own business. It will be challenging, but it’s worth it.” Be on time, be professional, and be on point are her three tips for UAE-based entrepreneurs- and they are certainly good ones to take to heart.

