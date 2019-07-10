Misk Innovation, Seedstars, And Vision Ventures' New Growth Accelerator To Offer US$100,000 Investment For Each Selected MENA Startup

The three-month accelerator program is designed for startups who have achieved product/market fit, and is looking to scale.

Tech MENA entrepreneurs, take a look at this opportunity to give your enterprise a boost. Misk Innovation, the innovation entity of Misk Foundation, is launching a growth accelerator for MENA tech startups, in partnership with Seedstars and Vision Ventures.

Each selected startup will receive US$100,000 from Seedstars, the emerging market startup community and investor, and Vision Ventures, a prominent VC firm supporting MENA entities, with an opportunity for follow-on investments of up to $1 million.

Kicking off in September throughout December of this year, the three-month accelerator program is designed for startups who have achieved product/market fit, and is looking to scale. The program has three on-site bootcamps, concluding with a demo day in Riyadh, with all expenses (including flight and hotel) to be covered by the accelerator. The hybrid program (offering virtual and on-site support) will offer startups a personal growth mentor for three months, plus access to coaching from in-house and external growth experts on key topics such as talent management, leadership and fundraising strategy.

It also aims to foster a process of consistent high growth, with Seedstars CIO commenting, “Startups often have a misconception that growth comes from hacks, while in fact, it’s a process. Growth is a culture, a mindset and a methodology that needs to be implemented, and that’s the main goal of the program.”

Tech startups from all sectors across MENA are encouraged to apply, as long as they have raised funds between $25,000 and $1,000,000, have over $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue and have achieved product/market fit.

Applications are now open until July 21, head over to the website for more information.

