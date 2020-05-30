A Touch Of Elegance: Dunhill

May 30, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you want to add a bit of flourish to your outfit, take a look at what Dunhill has to offer.

There is much to be seen in its Spring/Summer 2020 range, and with distortion as this season’s key theme, it’s interesting to see how it plays out on its cufflinks.

We are eyeing the solid silver and rhodium plated Longtail Stripes cufflinks, which, if you look closely enough, features stripes engraving inspired by a pattern found on a vintage Dunhill lighter.

Radial Torque Silver cufflinks by Dunhill.

Also catching our eye are the Radial Torque Silver cufflinks, which comes in a round silhouette, a small homage to Dunhill’s automotive heritage. These are perfect for the upcoming Eid gifting season- after all, you can work cufflinks into just about any outfit for that touch of sophistication.

Related: Dressing For Business In The Middle East: The How-To