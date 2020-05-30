Culture

A Touch Of Elegance: Dunhill

There is much to be seen in its Spring/Summer 2020 range, and with distortion as this season's key theme, it's interesting to see how it plays out on its cufflinks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Touch Of Elegance: Dunhill
Image credit: Dunhill

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you want to add a bit of flourish to your outfit, take a look at what Dunhill has to offer.

There is much to be seen in its Spring/Summer 2020 range, and with distortion as this season’s key theme, it’s interesting to see how it plays out on its cufflinks.

We are eyeing the solid silver and rhodium plated Longtail Stripes cufflinks, which, if you look closely enough, features stripes engraving inspired by a pattern found on a vintage Dunhill lighter.

Radial Torque Silver cufflinks by Dunhill.

Also catching our eye are the Radial Torque Silver cufflinks, which comes in a round silhouette, a small homage to Dunhill’s automotive heritage. These are perfect for the upcoming Eid gifting season- after all, you can work cufflinks into just about any outfit for that touch of sophistication. 

Related: Dressing For Business In The Middle East: The How-To

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Culture

For The Love Of Books: A Peek Into The Business Of Publishing

Culture

Experience Is The Best Teacher: How To Make Successes Out Of Your Failures

Culture

Infinite Possibilities: Deepak Chopra, Founder, The Chopra Foundation