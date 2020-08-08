GoDaddy Launches Arabic Beta Version To Support Startups And Small Businesses In the Middle East

August 8, 2020 3 min read

Global internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy has launched an Arabic Beta version of its website to provide small businesses with digital tools to cultivate and grow their online presence.

A majority of websites depend on “automatic translation” for viewing the content in their local languages – as a result Arabic website content is often translated incorrectly.

Selina Bieber, Senior Regional Director for Turkey, MENA and South Africa, said in a press statement: “We have localized our marketing communications in both Arabic and English to help raise awareness of the GoDaddy brand and benefits of creating an online presence for a business, along with guiding our customers along their online journey. Now we are focused on offering a customer experience for Arabic speaking customers to easily use our online products and services. We are eager to connect with them and listen to their feedback as we more deeply engage with our Arabic customers in the region.”

The new solutions include content as well as customer support in Arabic as well as the ability to share feedback, which will then be used by GoDaddy developers to help further enhance the customer experience across the website.

At a workshop in April, Dubai Startup Hub and GoDaddy equipped entrepreneurs with timely insights into tools to help continue growing their ventures in the face of exceptional challenges businesses face amid the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The online workshop, titled ‘Build a Digital Presence with GoDaddy’, was designed to provide practical hands-on training aimed at supporting founders to develop and enhance their online presence. Training facilitators additionally stressed the importance of having an online presence in the UAE, which has a 90% internet penetration and mobiles accounting for more than 60% of the web traffic.

Many countries, communities and businesses worldwide continue to endure several weeks of social and economic restrictions as part of safety measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. But e-commerce activity, particularly related to healthcare and groceries as well as other web-based models in the field of education, subscription models and digital streaming, are booming worldwide and in the region.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

