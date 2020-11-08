Tiktok Rolls Out Initiatives To Help Small Businesses In The MENA Region

November 8, 2020 2 min read

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, has rolled out programs to empower small- and medium-sized businesses in the MENA region following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their enterprises.

The platform partnered with Feedback Market Research, a UAE-based research company, to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on online shopping behaviour among TikTok users. The study revealed that TikTok users have a higher potential to purchase online, when compared to users of other channels. Consequently, now is the time for businesses to enhance their presence on the platform in an effort to boost sales, the platform asserts.

That’s why TikTok has launched its Back to Business Program, which is centered on boosting small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. To amplify its support, TikTok is dedicating US$100 million in ad credits to help small businesses reach their customers on the platform. Eligible SMB customers can claim a one-time ad credit worth $300 to be used by December 31, 2020. Existing advertisers who meet the small business criteria simply need to log into their dashboard to claim the credit, while new advertisers who qualify are eligible after the registration and verification of their accounts.

TikTok has also launched resources specifically for SMBs in the MENAT region, including TikTok for Business in Arabic, to enable a localized experience and meet increasing demand for Arabic content. To spread the word about these and other benefits, TikTok is hosting SMB Day at TikTok Hive on November 11th at 11am. Join the virtual event and learn new ways to engage customers through keynote speeches, live Q&A sessions and multiple breakout sessions in English and Arabic- learn more about TikTok’s SMB day here.

