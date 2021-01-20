Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2021

Our predictions for the types of franchise opportunities set up to succeed in the year ahead.
Image credit: Kentoh | Shutterstock

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
15+ min read

Every year we try to predict which franchise types will be the most successful in the year ahead. In normal times, this involves looking back at the year that’s coming to an end and learning from the trends we find. But of course, this wasn’t a normal year. The events of 2020 have largely shifted the question of “What’s popular?” to the question of “What’s essential?”

That question has led to some big changes on this annual list. We’ve included several categories that haven’t appeared here for years, including automotive services, cleaning and restoration, home improvement, tech services, and tutoring — all of which were largely deemed essential during shutdowns in 2020, or were able to quickly pivot their models to keep doing business. But you’ll also find categories from last year’s list whose strength has only been cemented this year, such as health and pets. And although this was a challenging year for restaurants, we still predict a positive 2021 for three food categories: chicken, pizza, and fruit drinks and snacks.

All in all, there are 369 franchises listed in these trending categories on the following pages. Please keep in mind that this list is not a recommendation of any particular franchise. A strong category does not guarantee a strong franchise, and there are many other factors to consider when you do your own research to find the opportunity that’s right for you. Always read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you make a decision.

Automotive ServicesChickenCleaning/RestorationFruitHealthHome ImprovementPetsPizzaTech ServicesTutoring

Automotive Services

During COVID-19 shutdowns, most auto repair businesses were able to stay open as essential businesses. The demand for repairs, maintenance, and other automotive services — including mobile services that come to the customer — should stay strong well beyond the pandemic as more and more car owners seek to keep their vehicles on the road longer.

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
Transmission and general auto repairs, diagnostic services
Startup Cost
$223.6K - $330.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
556 / 13
Advanced Maintenance
Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services
Startup Cost
$132.4K - $185.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
19 / 2
Auto Appraisal Network Inc.
Auto appraisals
Startup Cost
$16.7K - $44.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
18 / 11
Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup Cost
$128.8K - $317.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
17 / 0
Big O Tires LLC
Tires, tire services, auto products
Startup Cost
$311K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
422 / 41
CAP Solutions
Auto detailing department management and commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$39.9K - $72.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3 / 1
Carstar Franchise Systems Inc.
Auto collision repair
Startup Cost
$298.2K - $804.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
706 / 2
Christian Brothers Automotive Corp.
Auto repair
Startup Cost
$454.3K - $582.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
203 / 1
Cornwell Quality Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Startup Cost
$59.5K - $272.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
705 / 0
DetailXPerts
Environmentally friendly mobile vehicle wash and detailing
Startup Cost
$88.5K - $195.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
70 / 12
Dipstx Mobile Oil Change
Mobile automotive services
Startup Cost
$54K - $106.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
DPF Alternatives LLC
Diesel particulate filter cleaning and aftertreatment system restoration
Startup Cost
$60K - $141.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
20 / 2
Eagle Transmission
Transmission repair and replacement
Startup Cost
$229K - $492.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
25 / 0
Fleet Clean USA
Mobile commercial-fleet washing
Startup Cost
$158.4K - $321.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
30 / 3
Go Oil Canada Inc.
Mobile oil-change services
Startup Cost
$24K - $35K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11 / 2
Grease Monkey Franchising LLC
Oil changes, preventive maintenance, brakes, light repairs
Startup Cost
$156.7K - $347.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
249 / 120
Honest1 Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup Cost
$223.2K - $867.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
67 / 2
Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc.
Oil changes, preventive maintenance
Startup Cost
$207K - $500K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2104 / 0
Line-X LLC
Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings
Startup Cost
$130.3K - $373.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
583 / 3
Luby Dudes
Mobile oil-change services
Startup Cost
$99.9K - $124.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Maaco Franchising Inc.
Auto painting and collision repair
Startup Cost
$297.3K - $587.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
455 / 0
Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Startup Cost
$131.6K - $287.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1124 / 1
Matco Tools
Mechanics' tools and equipment
Startup Cost
$78.1K - $274.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1808 / 1
Meineke Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup Cost
$319.8K - $610.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
807 / 0
Merlin Complete Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance services, tires
Startup Cost
$236.2K - $398K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
25 / 1
Midas Int'l. LLC
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup Cost
$198.7K - $539.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2017 / 0
Mighty Auto Parts
Wholesale distribution of auto parts, chemicals, lubricants, shop supplies, and PPE
Startup Cost
$227K - $496.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
97 / 2
Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup Cost
$203.6K - $296.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
88 / 1
Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Startup Cost
$55K - $264.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2024 / 29
Precision Tune Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup Cost
$127K - $253.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
241 / 48
RNR Tire Express
Tire and custom wheel sales and rentals
Startup Cost
$500K - $1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
119 / 16
Snap-on Tools
Professional tools and equipment
Startup Cost
$172.1K - $375.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4531 / 196
Spiffy
On-demand car care
Startup Cost
$95.8K - $198K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 18
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change
Oil-change services
Startup Cost
$196.4K - $321.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 13
SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup Cost
$18.7K - $84.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
336 / 0
Take 5 Oil Change
Oil changes
Startup Cost
$216.5K - $905.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
76 / 475
Tint World
Auto accessories, mobile electronics, security, window tinting, appearance services
Startup Cost
$124.7K - $299.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
78 / 0
Tommy’s Express
Car washes
Startup Cost
$4.2M - $5.97M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
39 / 4
Tread Connection
Mobile tire and wheel sales and services
Startup Cost
$164.2K - $203.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
33 / 1
Tuffy Tire and Auto Service
Auto repair
Startup Cost
$224K - $418.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
147 / 21
Turbo Tint
Auto, residential, and commercial window tinting, electronic auto accessories, auto imaging
Startup Cost
$201K - $259.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
12 / 0
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Startup Cost
$181K - $3.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
778 / 549
Ziebart
Auto appearance and protection services
Startup Cost
$297.8K - $469.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
375 / 12

Chicken

Many media outlets dubbed 2019 the Year of the Chicken Sandwich, but chicken’s ascension to fast-food stardom was really only just getting started. In July, Grubhub’s “State of the Plate” report named spicy chicken sandwiches the top food trend, based on a 299 percent rise in popularity in the first half of 2020 compared with the first half of 2019.

Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
Chicken, biscuits, iced tea
Startup Cost
$1.5M - $2.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
433 / 319
Bonchon Franchise LLC
Korean fried chicken
Startup Cost
$503.9K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
344 / 3
Buffalo Wild Wings
Wings, bar food, alcohol
Startup Cost
$2.7M - $4.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
595 / 684
Buffalo Wings & Rings LLC
Sports restaurants and bars
Startup Cost
$1.1M - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
76 / 5
Buffalo's Cafe
Chicken wings and tenders, steaks, burgers, salads
Startup Cost
$407.4K - $1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
18 / 0
Chester's
Chicken
Startup Cost
$12.4K - $277.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1347 / 0
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken salads, soups, sides
Startup Cost
$562K - $740K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
117 / 44
Church's Chicken
Chicken
Startup Cost
$681.5K - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1402 / 162
East Coast Wings + Grill
Wings, burgers, craft beer
Startup Cost
$343.3K - $982.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
33 / 3
Epic Wings
Chicken wings and tenders, fries, breadsticks, sauces
Startup Cost
$453.4K - $1.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4 / 19
Golden Chick
Chicken
Startup Cost
$440.95K - $1.3M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
177 / 7
Hurricane Grill & Wings
Chicken wings, tenders, sandwiches, salads
Startup Cost
$491.5K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
49 / 0
KFC US LLC
Chicken
Startup Cost
$1.4M - $2.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
22774 / 329
Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC
Family sports bars and grills
Startup Cost
$989.5K - $2.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23 / 0
Pollo Campero USA
Chicken
Startup Cost
$432.4K - $1.97M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
73 / 272
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Startup Cost
$383.5K - $2.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3336 / 41
Roy Rogers Restaurants
Burgers, roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken
Startup Cost
$755.3K - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26 / 23
Slim Chickens Development Co.
Chicken tenders, chicken wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps
Startup Cost
$841.9K - $1.7M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
71 / 22
Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
Chicken wings
Startup Cost
$376.3K - $724K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1406 / 30
Zaxby's Franchising LLC
Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads
Startup Cost
$343.2K - $695.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
760 / 146

Cleaning/Restoration

Cleaning, remediation, and restoration services have always been essential, but this year’s various natural disasters have made their necessity even more apparent. Many franchises have responded by adding products and services to their offerings specifically aimed at combatting COVID-19 and other viruses.

1-800 Water Damage
Restoration
Startup Cost
$105.8K - $211.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
102 / 2
1-800-Packouts
Building contents packing, cleaning, storage, and restoration
Startup Cost
$69.5K - $234K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
97 / 0
360clean
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$15.8K - $24K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
86 / 0
911 Restoration
Residential and commercial property restoration
Startup Cost
$70.1K - $226.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
237 / 3
AdvantaClean
Restoration
Startup Cost
$140.1K - $238.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
207 / 0
Aire-Master of America Inc.
Restroom odor-control, scent branding, and commercial hygiene services
Startup Cost
$40.5K - $145.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
111 / 7
American Veterans Restoration
Water, fire, and mold remediation
Startup Cost
$80.3K - $151.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$11.3K - $68.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1692 / 0
Archive Contents Restoration
Insurance/disaster restoration
Startup Cost
$58.7K - $200.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Art Recovery Technologies
Art recovery and restoration services
Startup Cost
$138.7K - $253K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 1
Bactronix
Mold, bacteria, and virus testing and treatment; air-duct and dryer-vent cleaning
Startup Cost
$64.6K - $110.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
14 / 1
Best Option Restoration
Disaster restoration
Startup Cost
$114.9K - $160.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 0
Bio-One Inc.
Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning
Startup Cost
$85.5K - $133.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
103 / 0
Buildingstars Int'l. Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$2.2K - $53.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
899 / 7
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network LLC
Restoration of textiles and electronics
Startup Cost
$63.7K - $508.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
151 / 1
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Startup Cost
$67.6K - $191.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3577 / 0
ChemStation
Industrial cleanser manufacturing and distribution
Startup Cost
$324K - $441.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
56 / 6
City Wide Franchise
Commercial cleaning and facility solutions
Startup Cost
$233.2K - $404.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
64 / 2
The Cleaning Authority
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$76K - $169K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
218 / 3
Coverall
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$16.5K - $51.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8278 / 0
Dryer Vent Squad
Dryer-vent cleaning and repair
Startup Cost
$47K - $68.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6 / 0
Dryer Vent Wizard Int'l. LLC
Dryer-vent cleaning, replacement, installation, and maintenance
Startup Cost
$59.7K - $136.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
84 / 0
Duct Doctor USA Inc.
Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning
Startup Cost
$44.1K - $176.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26 / 0
Ductz Int'l.
Air-duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, dryer-vent cleaning
Startup Cost
$103.2K - $187.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
71 / 5
Duraclean
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation
Startup Cost
$81.6K - $131.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
251 / 10
Electronic Restoration Services
Recovery and restoration of electronic equipment and data
Startup Cost
$159K - $249.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
73 / 0
Enviro-Master Int'l. Franchise LLC
Health and safety products for businesses
Startup Cost
$179.9K - $325K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
86 / 0
EnviroLogik
Commercial hygiene, drain line, and odor products and services
Startup Cost
$108.7K - $265.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4 / 0
Executive Image
 
Startup Cost
$24.1K - $68K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
42 / 1
Fish Window Cleaning Services Inc.
Low-rise commercial and residential window cleaning
Startup Cost
$87.3K - $151.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
279 / 1
FRSTeam
Restoration of textiles and electronics
Startup Cost
$33.4K - $409K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
38 / 8
Germinator Mobile Sanitizing
 
Startup Cost
$32.3K - $57K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
75 / 1
Glide Force Gutter Cleaning
Gutter, downspout, and drain line cleaning
Startup Cost
$31.8K - $52.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Green Home Solutions
Mold remediation, disinfection, odor and allergen services
Startup Cost
$51.6K - $154.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
207 / 2
Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp.
Grout, tile, and stone restoration, maintenance, and products
Startup Cost
$20.6K - $33.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
80 / 0
The Grout Medic
Grout and tile cleaning and restoration
Startup Cost
$35K - $55K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
52 / 0
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet, upholstery, tile, and wood floor cleaning
Startup Cost
$59.6K - $110.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
843 / 0
Home Clean Heroes
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$117.5K - $134.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2 / 2
Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$43.3K - $45.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
30 / 0
Hoodz Int'l.
Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs
Startup Cost
$62.5K - $179.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
131 / 6
Image One Facility Solutions Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$72.8K - $216.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10 / 0
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$3.1K - $50K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
74 / 0
Izsam Franchising
Construction cleanup, commercial cleaning and sanitizing
Startup Cost
$72.1K - $95.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10 / 4
Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$4.2K - $56K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9155 / 0
Jantize America
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$8.2K - $49K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
115 / 0
Maid Brigade
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$96.2K - $129.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
406 / 18
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$45.6K - $171.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4 / 1
Maid Right
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$99.4K - $141.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
21 / 0
MaidPro
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$57.6K - $222.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
275 / 0
The Maids
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$64.1K - $154.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1299 / 174
MaidThis Cleaning
Vacation-rental and residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$47.6K - $66.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
Merry Maids
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$89.6K - $125K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1705 / 3
milliCare
Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance and hygiene services
Startup Cost
$113.8K - $163K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
61 / 0
Mint Condition Franchising Inc.
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup Cost
$4.6K - $32.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
409 / 0
Molly Maid
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$110.2K - $155.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
492 / 0
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$65K - $107.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
141 / 0
Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.
Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning and odor control
Startup Cost
$45.5K - $75.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
417 / 6
Paul Davis Restoration
Insurance restoration
Startup Cost
$186.4K - $510.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
251 / 0
PureChem Carpet Care
Carpet cleaning
Startup Cost
$27.99K - $57.99K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1 / 1
PuroClean
Property damage restoration and remediation
Startup Cost
$78.8K - $204.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
309 / 0
Rainbow International Restoration
Indoor cleaning and restoration
Startup Cost
$193.7K - $287.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
410 / 0
Restoration 1
Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration
Startup Cost
$84.5K - $193.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
225 / 0
Roofing Giant
Insurance restoration
Startup Cost
$57.1K - $84.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
Service Team of Professionals (STOP)
Water/fire restoration, mold remediation
Startup Cost
$83.7K - $144.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
31 / 0
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Startup Cost
$93.7K - $294.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4919 / 10
Servpro
Fire, water, and other damage cleanup and restoration
Startup Cost
$167.6K - $221.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1841 / 0
Shack Shine
Interior and exterior window washing, gutter cleaning, power washing, house washing
Startup Cost
$67.6K - $129.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
42 / 0
Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting
Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation
Startup Cost
$106.9K - $181.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
37 / 0
Spaulding Decon LLC
Crime-scene, meth-lab, and hoarding cleanup; mold remediation; house buying
Startup Cost
$122.9K - $139.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23 / 11
Squeegee Squad
Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance
Startup Cost
$58.98K - $145.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
52 / 2
Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Startup Cost
$117.2K - $207.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
214 / 55
Storm Guard Roofing & Construction
Roofing, exterior restoration
Startup Cost
$180.4K - $259.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
35 / 1
Stratus Building Solutions
Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Startup Cost
$4.5K - $79.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2030 / 0
System4 Facility Services
Facility services management
Startup Cost
$105.9K - $373K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
55 / 0
T.T. Cleaning
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$37.8K - $55.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Tina Maids
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$27.7K - $34.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6 / 3
Two Maids & A Mop
Residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$61.4K - $134.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
77 / 2
United Water Restoration Group
Water, fire, and mold restoration
Startup Cost
$122.2K - $508.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
16 / 13
Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup Cost
$5.5K - $36.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3239 / 0
Window Gang
Window, gutter, roof, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping
Startup Cost
$80.9K - $118.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
112 / 111
Window Genie
Residential window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing
Startup Cost
$104.5K - $190K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
130 / 0
You've Got Maids
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup Cost
$36.4K - $107.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
95 / 0
Zerorez Franchising Systems Inc.
Carpet and surface cleaning
Startup Cost
$69.1K - $190.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 4

Fruit

As consumers focus on making healthy choices, franchises that offer fruit-based drinks, snacks, and meals (such as juices, smoothies, and bowls) are wellpositioned for growth. Many of these companies are placing particular emphasis on offerings filled with antioxidantrich “superfood” fruits like acai and pitaya.

Acai Express Superfood Bowls
Acai bowls, smoothies, juices
Startup Cost
$107.9K - $359K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 6
Bahama Buck's
Shaved ice, fruit smoothies
Startup Cost
$303.7K - $957.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
103 / 4
Bahia Bowls
Acai and other fruit bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, coffee, kombucha
Startup Cost
$178.8K - $249.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Calii Love
Healthful food
Startup Cost
$378K - $532K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1 / 3
Clean Juice
Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wraps
Startup Cost
$269K - $512.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
83 / 13
Edible
Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Startup Cost
$173.6K - $409.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
997 / 9
Grabbagreen
Salads, bowls, smoothies, juices
Startup Cost
$282.7K - $413.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
20 / 1
Grain & Berry
 
Startup Cost
$155.5K - $428K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8 / 2
Happy & Healthy Products Inc.
Frozen fruit bars
Startup Cost
$53.2K - $92.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
29 / 0
Jazen Tea
Fruit and bubble teas, slushies, smoothies, snacks
Startup Cost
$186.6K - $339.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10 / 11
Juice It Up!
Smoothies, raw juices, acai bowls
Startup Cost
$214.4K - $390.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
80 / 1
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
Hawaiian coffee and fruit smoothies
Startup Cost
$37.1K - $394K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
128 / 0
Nature's Foodz
Distribution of acai products
Startup Cost
$69.6K - $94.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Nekter Juice Bar Inc.
Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, non-dairy ice cream
Startup Cost
$224.5K - $584.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
132 / 42
Planet Smoothie
Smoothies and snacks
Startup Cost
$79.7K - $358.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
144 / 0
Pure Green
Smoothies, cold-pressed juices, acai and pitaya bowls
Startup Cost
$122.95K - $380.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2 / 5
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Juices, smoothies, bowls
Startup Cost
$228.5K - $340K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
83 / 0
Sidewalk Juice
Juices, smoothies, acai bowls
Startup Cost
$106K - $401K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 3
Smoothie King
Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products
Startup Cost
$269.6K - $845.99K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1037 / 36
Sweetberry
Acai bowls, poke bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps
Startup Cost
$123.7K - $260K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5 / 9
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Startup Cost
$198.5K - $543.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
870 / 1
Vitality Bowls
Acai bowls, smoothies, juices, panini, salads
Startup Cost
$187.4K - $586.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
73 / 4

Health

We chose health as one of our top 10 categories last year—but of course, we couldn’t have known then just how true our prediction would be. Now we can say with even more confidence that health will continue to be of paramount importance in 2021, and franchises offering health products and services—both traditional and alternative— will no doubt benefit.

100% Chiropractic
Chiropractic services, massage therapy, nutritional supplements
Startup Cost
$129.8K - $663.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
36 / 2
101 Mobility
Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup Cost
$118.4K - $216.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
168 / 2
4Ever Young
Preventative health, wellness, and aesthetic services
Startup Cost
$257.5K - $418K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
AlignLife
Chiropractic and natural health services
Startup Cost
$159.8K - $353.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
20 / 0
American Family Care
Urgent-care/primary care centers
Startup Cost
$1M - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
168 / 57
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy
Physical therapy
Startup Cost
$149.2K - $347.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
28 / 55
At Home Hearing Healthcare LLC
Mobile hearing aid services
Startup Cost
$64.8K - $186.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
ATC Health Care Services
Medical staffing
Startup Cost
$129.4K - $217.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
44 / 0
Back Solutions Clinic
Physical therapy and exercise to relieve back and neck pain
Startup Cost
$60.8K - $104.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers
Weight-loss and wellness services
Startup Cost
$155.7K - $208.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23 / 1
CBD Authority
CBD products
Startup Cost
$79.5K - $228.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
Cereset
Neuro-technology to assist with relaxation, self-improvement, and sleep
Startup Cost
$91.5K - $205.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
31 / 2
Discover CBD
Hemp-derived CBD products
Startup Cost
$79.3K - $161.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8 / 5
Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques
Neuromuscular training
Startup Cost
$34.6K - $48K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
Startup Cost
$61.3K - $729K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
385 / 22
Good Feet Worldwide LLC
Arch supports, related products
Startup Cost
$123.8K - $229.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
138 / 11
HBCannU
Herbal and nutritional supplements containing CBD
Startup Cost
$94.9K - $150.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
iCryo Franchise Systems LLC
Cryotherapy, body sculpting, IV infusions and vitamin shots, pain management services
Startup Cost
$239.4K - $591.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10 / 2
The Joint Corp.
Chiropractic services
Startup Cost
$183.5K - $378.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
483 / 63
Lice Clinics of America
Lice-treatment services and products
Startup Cost
$68K - $104.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
204 / 1
Lifeologie Franchising
Mental-health therapy services
Startup Cost
$57.2K - $100.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6 / 2
Maxcare Clinic
Healthcare clinics
Startup Cost
$211.3K - $526.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Miracle-Ear Inc.
Hearing aids
Startup Cost
$119K - $352.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1452 / 59
Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Wheelchair and mobility scooter repair, cleaning, rentals, and sales
Startup Cost
$121.2K - $2336K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
18 / 1
Modern Acupuncture
Acupuncture
Startup Cost
$258.4K - $666.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
47 / 0
My CBD Health
CBD products
Startup Cost
$78.2K - $116.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
My Eyelab
Eye care and eyewear
Startup Cost
$314.9K - $491.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
22 / 45
OsteoStrong
Wellness centers offering skeletal strength conditioning
Startup Cost
$350.8K - $660.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
135 / 0
Pearle Vision
Eye care and eyewear
Startup Cost
$77.7K - $644.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
444 / 108
Perspire Sauna Studio
Infrared sauna studios
Startup Cost
$320.9K - $458.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7 / 3
Physical Therapy Now Franchise
Physical therapy
Startup Cost
$175.5K - $301K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26 / 6
Profile by Sanford
Weight-loss and wellness services
Startup Cost
$388.5K - $634.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
133 / 34
Relax The Back Corp.
Products for relief/prevention of back and neck pain
Startup Cost
$231.8K - $401.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
83 / 2
Restore Hyper Wellness
Wellness services
Startup Cost
$480.5K - $942.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
53 / 9
The Salt Suite
Salt therapy
Startup Cost
$208.1K - $350.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6 / 1
Structural Elements
Orthopedic wellness services
Startup Cost
$295K - $559.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2 / 1
True Rest Franchising LLC
Floatation therapy
Startup Cost
$359.9K - $778.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
31 / 5
Your CBD Store
CBD stores
Startup Cost
$65.2K - $80.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 0
Z Med Clinic
Outpatient medical services
Startup Cost
$106.8K - $348.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 4

Home Improvement

Many people spent more time at home than ever before in 2020, so home improvement projects became popular. Franchises offering in-person home improvement services have had to adjust to the “new normal” in order to make customers comfortable— with some even pivoting to virtual consultations. Those that have done so successfully should see a bright year ahead.

360 Painting
Painting
Startup Cost
$99.1K - $139.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
119 / 0
A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc.
Concrete leveling and foundation repair
Startup Cost
$120.5K - $150.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
49 / 0
ABC Seamless
Seamless siding, soffit, fascia, gutters, windows, roofing
Startup Cost
$86K - $268.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
88 / 7
Access Garage Doors
Garage door sales, installation, and repairs
Startup Cost
$34.8K - $101.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1 / 1
Ace Handyman Services
Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements
Startup Cost
$93.3K - $137.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
118 / 7
Ace Hardware
Hardware and home-improvement stores
Startup Cost
$292K - $2.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5191 / 194
America's Color Consultants
Paint color consulting
Startup Cost
$14.6K - $44.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2 / 3
Andy OnCall
Handyman services
Startup Cost
$51.2K - $65.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26 / 0
Archadeck Outdoor Living
Outdoor living space design and construction
Startup Cost
$38.8K - $103.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 3
Bloomin' Blinds
Window covering sales, installation, and repairs
Startup Cost
$53.5K - $117.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
57 / 0
Budget Blinds LLC
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Startup Cost
$125.3K - $254.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1273 / 0
CertaPro Painters
Residential and commercial painting
Startup Cost
$133.3K - $169.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
373 / 0
Christmas Decor
Holiday and event lighting
Startup Cost
$19.6K - $62.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
256 / 0
Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place
Residential/commercial closet and storage systems; Murphy beds
Startup Cost
$96.5K - $499K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
37 / 3
Closet Factory
Custom closet and storage systems
Startup Cost
$208.5K - $356K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
67 / 10
Closets By Design Franchising
Custom closet and home/office organization systems
Startup Cost
$152K - $428K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 6
Color World House Painting
Residential/commercial painting, repairs, gutter installation, power washing, holiday lighting
Startup Cost
$83.9K - $166.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
85 / 1
Concrete Craft
Decorative concrete coatings
Startup Cost
$141.8K - $220.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 0
Conserva Irrigation
Irrigation repair, maintenance, and efficiency upgrades
Startup Cost
$81.8K - $102.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
86 / 5
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
Kitchen, bath, and interior remodeling
Startup Cost
$142.6K - $364.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
36 / 0
The Driveway Company
Concrete restoration, repair, and maintenance
Startup Cost
$83.5K - $156.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
18 / 3
EatGatherLove
Kitchen refacing and remodeling
Startup Cost
$99.8K - $269.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8 / 0
Five Star Bath Solutions
Bathroom remodeling
Startup Cost
$75.5K - $141.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
46 / 1
Five Star Painting
Residential and commercial painting
Startup Cost
$74.7K - $184.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
203 / 0
Floor Coverings International
Flooring
Startup Cost
$154.3K - $223K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
170 / 0
Footprints Floors LLC
Flooring installation and restoration
Startup Cost
$68.1K - $95.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
14 / 8
Franchise Dr. Auto & Casa
Home and auto handyman services
Startup Cost
$44.2K - $75.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
58 / 1
Fresh Coat
Residential and commercial painting
Startup Cost
$53.9K - $76.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
158 / 0
Furniture Medic
Wood restoration, repair, and maintenance
Startup Cost
$80.8K - $90.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
338 / 0
GarageExperts
Epoxy floor coatings, garage cabinets, organization products
Startup Cost
$51.4K - $143.99K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
89 / 0
Get A Grip Franchising LLC
Countertop, cabinet, tub, tile, and shower resurfacing; fiberglass repair
Startup Cost
$43.6K - $92.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23 / 1
Glass Doctor
Auto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement
Startup Cost
$132.3K - $275.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
173 / 0
The Glass Guru
Window and glass restoration, repair, and replacement
Startup Cost
$74.4K - $161.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
75 / 0
Gotcha Covered
Window treatments
Startup Cost
$75.7K - $93.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
102 / 0
Granite Garage Floors
Garage floor coatings
Startup Cost
$128.2K - $236.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10 / 1
GreenLight Mobility
Home modifications for the disabled and aging
Startup Cost
$85.8K - $124.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Handyman Connection
Home repairs, remodeling
Startup Cost
$99.7K - $152.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
60 / 0
Handyman Pro
Handyman services
Startup Cost
$99.1K - $139.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5 / 0
HandyPro Int'l. LLC
Handyman and home-modification services
Startup Cost
$70.6K - $128.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
13 / 1
Honest Abe Roofing Franchise Inc.
Roof installation and repairs, gutter installation
Startup Cost
$98.5K - $330.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6 / 1
The Honey Do Service Inc.
Handyman/home-improvement services
Startup Cost
$85.6K - $122.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 0
Imeca
Lumber and hardware stores
Startup Cost
$365.7K - $458.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 17
Kitchen Solvers
Kitchen and bath remodeling and design
Startup Cost
$91.6K - $116.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
44 / 0
Kitchen Tune-Up
Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup Cost
$94.97K - $129.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
209 / 0
Kitchen Wise
Kitchen pantry and bathroom organization
Startup Cost
$101.8K - $144K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3 / 0
Lightning Raingutters
Rain gutter installation, repair, maintenance, and cleaning
Startup Cost
$51K - $74.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1 / 1
Made in the Shade Blinds and More
Window coverings
Startup Cost
$55.9K - $64.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
102 / 1
Metal Supermarkets
Metal stores
Startup Cost
$216.5K - $403K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
96 / 10
Miracle Method Surface Refinishing
Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing
Startup Cost
$84.5K - $180K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
159 / 1
Mr. Appliance
Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
Startup Cost
$65.8K - $144.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
296 / 0
Mr. Handyman
Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Startup Cost
$117.5K - $149.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
249 / 0
Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup Cost
$26.8K - $77.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
225 / 9
N-Hance Wood Refinishing
Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Startup Cost
$52.4K - $168.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
545 / 0
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
Residential, holiday, and hospitality lighting
Startup Cost
$72.6K - $143.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
75 / 3
Painter1
Painting
Startup Cost
$70.9K - $133.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
22 / 1
The Patch Boys
Drywall repair
Startup Cost
$48.9K - $75.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
92 / 0
PatchMaster
Drywall repair and installation
Startup Cost
$27.95K - $49.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
46 / 17
Precision Door Service
Residential garage door repair, installation, and service
Startup Cost
$71.3K - $314.96K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
98 / 0
ProLift Garage Doors
Garage door installation and repairs
Startup Cost
$101.4K - $142K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
19 / 0
ProSource Wholesale
Wholesale kitchen, bath, and flooring products
Startup Cost
$748.3K - $754.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
143 / 3
Re-Bath LLC
Bathroom remodeling
Startup Cost
$139.9K - $308K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
89 / 3
Refresh Renovations
Residential renovations
Startup Cost
$128.9K - $189.98K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
66 / 0
Screenmobile
Mobile window and door screening
Startup Cost
$91.98K - $183.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
130 / 1
ShelfGenie Franchise Systems LLC
Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries
Startup Cost
$33.2K - $109.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
151 / 21
Solatube Home
 
Startup Cost
$108.5K - $236.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 3
Spray-Net Inc.
Exterior spray painting
Startup Cost
$99.3K - $142.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
47 / 0
Steel Coated Epoxy Floors
Epoxy coating for concrete floors
Startup Cost
$32K - $112.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 1
SuperGreen Solutions
Sustainability and solar advisory services and energy efficiency products
Startup Cost
$51.9K - $82.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
51 / 0
Superior Fence & Rail
Fence sales and installation
Startup Cost
$88K - $196.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11 / 6
Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup Cost
$43.2K - $56K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
47 / 0
Tailored Living LLC
Home organization products and services
Startup Cost
$172.9K - $284.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
185 / 0
TruBlue Total House Care
Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Startup Cost
$59.7K - $86K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
48 / 0
UBuildIt Holdings LLC
Construction consulting
Startup Cost
$85.4K - $191.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
51 / 15
USA Insulation
Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Startup Cost
$170.5K - $346K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
50 / 1
Window World
Replacement windows, doors, siding, roofing, and other exterior remodeling products
Startup Cost
$122.7K - $328K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
201 / 0
Wow 1 Day Painting
Residential and commercial painting
Startup Cost
$67K - $129.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
53 / 0

Pets

The pandemic triggered a boom in pet adoptions and sales, as people stuck at home were looking for comfort and animal companionship. The American Pet Products Association projects spending on pets in 2020 will total $99 billion—and with so many new pets being added to families, that figure should climb even higher in 2021.

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel
Pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and products
Startup Cost
$438.8K - $1.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 6
Aussie Pet Mobile Inc.
Mobile pet grooming
Startup Cost
$153.3K - $161.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
308 / 0
Bark Busters Home Dog Training
In-home dog training
Startup Cost
$67.7K - $99.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
123 / 0
Ben's Barketplace
Pet health-food stores
Startup Cost
$178.6K - $350.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3 / 2
Camp Bow Wow
Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming
Startup Cost
$718.5K - $1.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
171 / 11
Camp Run-A-Mutt
Dog daycare and boarding
Startup Cost
$343.4K - $691.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 1
Central Bark
Dog dayare
Startup Cost
$520.1K - $874.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
27 / 1
Dee-O-Gee
Pet supplies and services
Startup Cost
$157.1K - $555K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5 / 0
The Dog Stop
Dog care services and products
Startup Cost
$195.2K - $738.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 6
Dog Training Elite Franchising
Dog training
Startup Cost
$75.7K - $248.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9 / 0
Doggy Inn
Dog daycare, boarding, and grooming
Startup Cost
$668.3K - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Dogtopia
Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
Startup Cost
$668.3K - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
130 / 10
EarthWise Pet
Pet food and supplies, grooming, self-wash, training, and walking
Startup Cost
$40.4K - $565.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
59 / 2
easyvetclinic
Walk-in veterinary clinics
Startup Cost
$161K - $399K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6 / 0
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup Cost
$67.5K - $83.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
72 / 1
The Healthy Animal
Health food for dogs and cats
Startup Cost
$101.7K - $198.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2 / 0
Hounds Town USA
Dog daycare, pet boarding, pet grooming
Startup Cost
$265.8K - $492.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11 / 2
In Home Pet Services Inc.
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup Cost
$9.2K - $35.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 1
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
Startup Cost
$968.7K - $1.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9 / 2
Leader of the Pack Canine Institute
 
Startup Cost
$341.7K - $647.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Mutts Canine Cantina
Dog parks with bars and grills
Startup Cost
$957.2K - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
Pet Passages
Pet funeral and cremation services and products
Startup Cost
$40.5K - $385K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7 / 2
Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
Startup Cost
$436.6K - $1.3M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
286 / 218
Pet Wants
Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Startup Cost
$59.8K - $202K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
106 / 0
Petland
Pets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming
Startup Cost
$300.5K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
215 / 17
PetWellClinic
Walk-in pet clinics
Startup Cost
$144.2K - $253.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 4
Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup Cost
$105.95K - $275K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23 / 1
Salty Paws
Dog ice cream shops
Startup Cost
$99.3K - $175.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 2
Scenthound
Dog grooming
Startup Cost
$205.4K - $379.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 4
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup Cost
$24.3K - $123.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
137 / 0
Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming
Pet food and supplies, grooming, self wash, bakery
Startup Cost
$425.1K - $789.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
13 / 5
Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Startup Cost
$170.4K - $281.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
347 / 0
Woofie's
Pet sitting, dog walking, mobile pet grooming
Startup Cost
$122.5K - $190.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3 / 1
Zoom Room
Indoor dog training and socialization, pet products
Startup Cost
$168.3K - $358.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8 / 3

Pizza

When lockdowns began this year, carryout and delivery became the only option for restaurants— and those were already the cornerstones of many pizza shops’ business model. In fact, while so many other restaurants were struggling to survive, Americans’ demand for comfort food actually increased sales for many pizza brands and led them to hire thousands more workers to keep up.

1000 Degrees Pizza
Assembly-line pizza, salads, wings
Startup Cost
$220.7K - $784.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
30 / 0
Benny's
Pizza
Startup Cost
$169.8K - $533.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 20
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
Assembly-line pizza
Startup Cost
$545.5K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
330 / 12
D.P. Dough
Calzones, wings, sides, salads, desserts
Startup Cost
$142.96K - $463.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26 / 8
DC Pizza
Pizza
Startup Cost
$202.7K - $486.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 1
Donatos
Pizza, subs, salads
Startup Cost
$386.5K - $698.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
108 / 54
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks
Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads, craft beer
Startup Cost
$132.5K - $565.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
39 / 0
Figaro's Pizza
Pizza, take-and-bake pizza
Startup Cost
$86.5K - $549K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
31 / 0
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads, desserts
Startup Cost
$228.3K - $555.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
499 / 32
Jet's Pizza
 
Startup Cost
$437.5K - $631K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
345 / 38
Ledo Pizza
Pizza, subs, pasta
Startup Cost
$126.3K - $442K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
110 / 0
Marco's Pizza
Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
Startup Cost
$223.5K - $586.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
931 / 41
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Pizza, wings, salad bar, appetizers
Startup Cost
$208K - $593.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
220 / 0
Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza
 
Startup Cost
$990K - $1.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
15 / 1
Papa John's Int'l. Inc.
Pizza
Startup Cost
$130.1K - $844.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4749 / 598
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza
Take-and-bake pizza
Startup Cost
$286.9K - $524.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1260 / 58
Pie Five Pizza
Pizza, salads, calzones, breadsticks, dessert
Startup Cost
$398.5K - $901K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
43 / 0
Pizza 9
Pizza
Startup Cost
$74.1K - $398.98K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10 / 4
Pizza Factory Inc.
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches
Startup Cost
$372K - $562K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
97 / 1
Pizza Guys
Pizza
Startup Cost
$78.3K - $262.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
62 / 8
Pizza Hut LLC
Pizza, pasta, wings
Startup Cost
$367K - $2.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
17130 / 97
Pizza Schmizza
Pizza
Startup Cost
$125.5K - $549K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
22 / 1
Romeo's Pizza
Pizza, subs, wings, salads, appetizers
Startup Cost
$158K - $478K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
36 / 7
Rosati's Pizza
Pizza, Italian food
Startup Cost
$136.2K - $1.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
142 / 10
Round Table Pizza
Pizza, wings, salads
Startup Cost
$327.3K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
358 / 62
Russo's New York Pizzeria Inc.
Pizza, pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts
Startup Cost
$446.9K - $1.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
36 / 6
Squisito Pizza & Pasta
Italian food
Startup Cost
$264K - $800K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5 / 5
Straw Hat Pizza
Pizza
Startup Cost
$250K - $839K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23 / 0

Tech Services

Technology was already an intrinsic part of most people’s lives, but the pandemic made tech more important than ever. Computers, tablets, and smartphones have kept us connected to coworkers, family, and friends—and that means businesses offering sales, repairs, and other services to keep us connected became more essential than ever as well.

Batteries Plus
Batteries, light bulbs, related products; device repairs
Startup Cost
$201.5K - $385.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
619 / 86
Best Brains
Tutoring centers
Startup Cost
$16.5K - $78.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
137 / 4
Cinch I.T.
Outsourced IT support for businesses
Startup Cost
$100K - $124.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5 / 1
CMIT Solutions Inc.
IT and business services for SMBs
Startup Cost
$94.5K - $127.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
239 / 0
Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting and services for small businesses
Startup Cost
$12.2K - $29.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
241 / 0
CPR Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
Startup Cost
$79.9K - $205.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
544 / 0
Device Pitstop
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup Cost
$100.7K - $218.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8 / 0
Experimax
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup Cost
$139.5K - $351.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
126 / 4
NerdsToGo
Technology sales, repair, and services
Startup Cost
$154.3K - $323.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
30 / 1
Patriot Broadband
High-speed internet service for rural areas
Startup Cost
$62.7K - $112.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3 / 0
Phone Repair Guy
Electronics repairs
Startup Cost
$98.1K - $145.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0 / 4
TeamLogic IT
IT managed services for businesses
Startup Cost
$106.4K - $146.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
204 / 0
uBreakiFix
Electronics repairs
Startup Cost
$98.4K - $303K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
526 / 59
Wireless Zone
Wireless devices, services, and accessories
Startup Cost
$160K - $414.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
410 / 0

Tutoring

Parents’ concerns about their kids’ academics have only been amplified by school shutdowns, remote learning, and all the other complications COVID-19 has brought to education. Tutoring services—many of which were able to quickly adjust their models to accommodate remote options—should see a year of growth as they offer to help parents meet these concerns head-on.

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
Startup Cost
$33.5K - $52.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
382 / 0
Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
Startup Cost
$52.3K - $121.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
839 / 799
GradePower Learning
Supplemental education
Startup Cost
$99.8K - $270.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
154 / 3
Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
Startup Cost
$133.5K - $276.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
274 / 24
JEI Learning Center
Individualized supplemental education
Startup Cost
$69.8K - $116.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
252 / 265
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
Startup Cost
$74.4K - $156.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26338 / 27
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
Startup Cost
$112.8K - $149.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1068 / 6
Sylvan Learning LLC
Individualized supplemental education
Startup Cost
$70.3K - $163.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
564 / 7
Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
Startup Cost
$84.3K - $128.99K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
686 / 0
The Tutoring Center Franchise Corp.
Tutoring
Startup Cost
$106.4K - $180.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
100 / 0

