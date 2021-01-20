The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2021

January 20, 2021 15+ min read

Every year we try to predict which franchise types will be the most successful in the year ahead. In normal times, this involves looking back at the year that’s coming to an end and learning from the trends we find. But of course, this wasn’t a normal year. The events of 2020 have largely shifted the question of “What’s popular?” to the question of “What’s essential?”

That question has led to some big changes on this annual list. We’ve included several categories that haven’t appeared here for years, including automotive services, cleaning and restoration, home improvement, tech services, and tutoring — all of which were largely deemed essential during shutdowns in 2020, or were able to quickly pivot their models to keep doing business. But you’ll also find categories from last year’s list whose strength has only been cemented this year, such as health and pets. And although this was a challenging year for restaurants, we still predict a positive 2021 for three food categories: chicken, pizza, and fruit drinks and snacks.

All in all, there are 369 listed in these trending categories on the following pages. Please keep in mind that this list is not a recommendation of any particular franchise. A strong category does not guarantee a strong franchise, and there are many other factors to consider when you do your own research to find the opportunity that’s right for you. Always read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you make a decision.

Automotive ServicesChickenCleaning/RestorationFruitHealthHome ImprovementPetsPizzaTech ServicesTutoring