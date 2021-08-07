Make Your Brand Stand Out Online Through Better Copy

August 7, 2021 2 min read

The digital business world is extremely competitive. Businesses in all industries are trying to stand out in a crowded digital marketplace to carve out a slice of a massive ecommerce pie. As such, one of the best ways to make an impression is with a compelling brand message. To do that, you need great copywriting.

Online visitors tend to read only 20 percent of a webpage, which means it's absolutely essential that you're concise and efficient with your brand message. You can outsource and pay a premium for quality copywriting services, or you can learn how to do it yourself in The Complete 2021 Copywriting Bundle.

This six-course bundle is geared toward people in any industry, providing copywriting best practices and even giving you a breakdown on how to become a successful freelance writer should you be interested in a side hustle.

Across more than 16 hours of training, you'll learn basics like the nine styles of headlines, understanding the eight elements of a highly converting offer, knowing the power of social proof, gaining insights on the power of urgency, and much more. Additionally, you'll gain a thorough understanding of your audience, competition, products, and your brand's unique voice so you can write more compelling, persuasive copy. You'll learn proven copywriting formulas that remove the guesswork from writing, know the differences between B2B and B2C writing, and more. Finally, you'll learn how to stand out on social media, write compelling emails, craft blogs that sell, and get on track to write copy that converts for a wide variety of mediums.

