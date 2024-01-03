1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Reportedly Contracting Mysterious Illness at Upscale U.S. Resort Two people have reportedly been infected with Legionnaires' disease, also known as Pontiac Fever.

By Emily Rella

One woman has died, and another victim has been hospitalized after a reported outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at a resort in New Hampshire.

The disease, an advanced form of pneumonia also known as "Pontiac fever," causes symptoms such as cough, fever, muscle aches, and nausea and occurs when the Legionella bacteria "grows and spreads in human-made building water systems."

New Hampshire health officials confirmed on Friday that investigations were underway at the upscale, four-star Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield after Barbara Kruschwitz, 71, died of the disease in October. Her husband revealed that she swam in the resort's pool and used the hot tub before getting ill.

The second victim has not been identified, other than being an older adult from Rhode Island.

"Most Legionella infections are sporadic; however, outbreaks can occur and are often associated with exposure to contaminated communal water supplies in large facilities such as hospitals, hotels, or apartment buildings," the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a release.

On Facebook, the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa says it was "fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door" and notes that New Hampshire authorities have not confirmed that the victims contracted the disease on the property.

"We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source," the resort said on Facebook.

According to the CDC, about 15 of every 100 people affected by Legionnaires' Disease will die as a result of the infection. It's estimated that between 8,000 and 18,000 people will be infected with the disease each year in the U.S.
