'Why I Have Trust Issues': Amazon Prime Video to Begin Increasing Subscription Prices Next Year The streaming service will soon begin playing advertisements for streamers.

By Emily Rella

As streaming platforms increase subscription prices and make sweeping changes, customers have been on the losing end of the deal. Now, Prime Video is the latest to make modifications that will have some subscribers irked.

Amazon announced this week that starting next year, Prime will begin rolling out advertisements on its programming that can only be removed if customers upgrade to an ad-less tier.

Amazon did not specify how long the advertisements would be other than that they would be "limited" and that it aims to have "meaningfully fewer ads" than competitor streaming platforms like Netflix and Peacock.

Related: This Streaming Service Beat Netflix as the No. 1 One Market Leader in the U.S.

The ad-free option of the platform will cost members an additional $2.99 per month, though the up-charging won't begin until after 2024.

Prime Video currently costs $14.99 monthly or $139 for an annual fee.

Naturally, customers were less than thrilled about the news.

"We will email Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced into Prime Video with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option if they would like," Amazon said in a release.

Streamers have made a slew of changes over the past year.

Disney+ increased prices in August with an ad-free tier of its service for $13.99 monthly and Hulu which is increasing its ad-free tier to $18 per month.

Netflix also infamously cracked down on password sharing by beginning to charge members this year for users who accessed the same account in different households.

HBO Max changed to Max in May and combined with Discovery+ to integrate all content into one uniform streaming platform.

Amazon was up just shy of 12% in a one-year period as of Friday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's the Secret to Growing Your Small Business, According to Execs at UPS, Airbnb, Mastercard, and Other Big Brands

These 10 executives work at big companies, overseeing programs that help small business. Here's the advice they wish all small business owners were getting.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Innovation

If You Want to Be an Industry Leader, Be an Industry Innovator. Here's How to Inspire Innovation in Your Business.

Innovation isn't just about making something new; it's about improving something.

By Scott Deming
Business News

Forget Employee Feedback, 'Feedforward' Is the Latest Workplace Trend — If You're Not Doing It, You Might Be Irrelevant Already

Stop dreading your yearly performance reviews and start becoming irreplaceable.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

Why Brands are Becoming the New Badges of Belief and Belonging

Brands have a responsibility that shouldn't be taken lightly. They can make the world a better place, one brand at a time.

By John Emery
Starting a Business

16 Accelerators Designed to Fast-Track Small Business Founder Success

If you want to start up, level up, or scale up, look into these accelerator programs being offered by the big businesses on our Champions of Small Business list.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

How to Actually Show Up in Your Personal and Professional Life

Showing up to maintain good habits means you consistently do what you can. That doesn't mean always — It means regularly.

By Ginni Saraswati